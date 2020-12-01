Burr & Forman announces that 73 of its Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee attorneys have been selected for inclusion among Mid-South Super Lawyers for 2020. This also includes 31 attorneys who were recognized as “Rising Stars,” up-and-comers under the age of 40. Only five percent of the lawyers in the state are named by Super Lawyers, and no more than two-and-a-half percent of the lawyers in the state are Rising Stars. The 73 attorneys are included in Mid-South Super Lawyers magazine in November.
The Burr & Forman attorneys named among Mid-South Super Lawyers for the 2020 list are:
Birmingham
Bryan O. Balogh – Class Action
Howard E. Bogard – Health Care
Richard J. Brockman – Health Care
S. Greg Burge – Personal Injury General: Defense
Martin E. Burke – Business Litigation*
Jennifer “Ginger” M. Busby – Business Litigation
D. Christopher Carson – Bankruptcy: Business
C. Paul Cavender – Class Action
John J. Coleman, III – Employment and Labor
Gerald P. Gillespy – Business Litigation
Michael L. Hall – Bankruptcy: Business
Victor L. Hayslip – Business Litigation
Brent D. Hitson – Business Litigation
James A. Hoover – Health Care
Joe A. Joseph – Bankruptcy: Business
Richard C. Keller – Business Litigation
Joseph W. Letzer – Business Litigation
Michael L. Lucas – Employment and Labor
Reid S. Manley – General Litigation
Frank McRight – Employment and Labor
Derek F. Meek – Bankruptcy: Business
Bryance Metheny – Employment and Labor
Gail L. Mills – Real Estate
John C. Morrow – Business Litigation
Robert H. Rutherford – Business Litigation
Elizabeth B. Shirley – Business Litigation
Marc P. Solomon – Bankruptcy: Business
Frank R. Springfield – Consumer Law
Joshua H. Threadcraft – Consumer Law
Rik S. Tozzi – Consumer Law
*Martin E. Burke is now located in the Burr & Forman Tampa office.
Jackson
Cheri T. Gatlin – Business Litigation
Mobile
Forrest S. Latta – Insurance Coverage
Nashville
Garry K. Grooms – Business Litigation
David W. Houston, IV – Bankruptcy: Business
Matthew J. Kroplin – Health Care
Alex Little – Criminal Defense: White Collar
Brian C. Neal – Business Litigation
William L. Penny – Environmental
Thomas K. Potter, III – Securities Litigation
Stephen H. Price – Employment and Labor
M. Clark Spoden – Employment and Labor
Emily B. Campbell Taube – Creditor Debtor Rights
The Burr & Forman attorneys named as Rising Stars are:
Birmingham
Anna W. Akers – Bankruptcy: Business
Jacob A. Burchfield – Business Litigation
Rachel Blackmon Cash – Civil Litigation: Defense
Matthew D. Centeno – Personal Injury General: Defense
Benjamin B. Coulter – Securities Litigation
Kelli Carpenter Fleming – Heath Care
Rachel R. Friedman – Consumer Law
Ryan J. Hebson – Class Action
Carlton H. Hilson – Employment and Labor
Erin C. Howell – Business Litigation
Ellen T. Mathews – Business Litigation
Travis E. Ramey – Appellate
James P. Roberts – Bankruptcy: Business
Russell Rutherford – General Litigation
Matthew T. Scully – Employment and Labor
Melinda Eubanks Sellers – Real Estate
Al Teel – Transportation/Maritime
Kristen Peters Watson – Consumer Law
Katherine West – Business Litigation
Ronald D. (Scott) Williams – Employment and Labor
Jackson
John M. Lassiter – Construction Litigation
Mobile
Christine Burns – Civil Litigation: Defense
Taylor B. Johnson – Business Litigation
Anna L. Scully – Immigration: Business
Robert L. Shreve – Civil Litigation: Defense
Montgomery
Ingu Hwang – Employment and Labor
Nashville
Lindsey Arnold – Banking
C. Tucker Herndon – Banking
Emily Harper Mack – Employment and Labor
Zachary D. Miller – Consumer Law
J. Patrick Warfield – Bankruptcy: Business