Burr & Forman announces that 73 of its Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee attorneys have been selected for inclusion among Mid-South Super Lawyers for 2020. This also includes 31 attorneys who were recognized as “Rising Stars,” up-and-comers under the age of 40. Only five percent of the lawyers in the state are named by Super Lawyers, and no more than two-and-a-half percent of the lawyers in the state are Rising Stars. The 73 attorneys are included in Mid-South Super Lawyers magazine in November.

The Burr & Forman attorneys named among Mid-South Super Lawyers for the 2020 list are:

Birmingham

Bryan O. Balogh – Class Action

Howard E. Bogard – Health Care

Richard J. Brockman – Health Care

S. Greg Burge – Personal Injury General: Defense

Martin E. Burke – Business Litigation*

Jennifer “Ginger” M. Busby – Business Litigation

D. Christopher Carson – Bankruptcy: Business

C. Paul Cavender – Class Action

John J. Coleman, III – Employment and Labor

Gerald P. Gillespy – Business Litigation

Michael L. Hall – Bankruptcy: Business

Victor L. Hayslip – Business Litigation

Brent D. Hitson – Business Litigation

James A. Hoover – Health Care

Joe A. Joseph – Bankruptcy: Business

Richard C. Keller – Business Litigation

Joseph W. Letzer – Business Litigation

Michael L. Lucas – Employment and Labor

Reid S. Manley – General Litigation 

Frank McRight – Employment and Labor

Derek F. Meek – Bankruptcy: Business

Bryance Metheny – Employment and Labor

Gail L. Mills – Real Estate

John C. Morrow – Business Litigation

Robert H. Rutherford – Business Litigation

Elizabeth B. Shirley – Business Litigation

Marc P. Solomon – Bankruptcy: Business

Frank R. Springfield – Consumer Law

Joshua H. Threadcraft – Consumer Law

Rik S. Tozzi – Consumer Law

*Martin E. Burke is now located in the Burr & Forman Tampa office.

Jackson

Cheri T. Gatlin – Business Litigation

Mobile

Forrest S. Latta – Insurance Coverage

 

Nashville

Garry K. Grooms – Business Litigation

David W. Houston, IV – Bankruptcy: Business

Matthew J. Kroplin – Health Care

Alex Little – Criminal Defense: White Collar

Brian C. Neal – Business Litigation

William L. Penny – Environmental

Thomas K. Potter, III – Securities Litigation

Stephen H. Price – Employment and Labor

M. Clark Spoden – Employment and Labor

Emily B. Campbell Taube – Creditor Debtor Rights

The Burr & Forman attorneys named as Rising Stars are:

Birmingham

Anna W. Akers – Bankruptcy: Business

Jacob A. Burchfield – Business Litigation

Rachel Blackmon Cash – Civil Litigation: Defense

Matthew D. Centeno – Personal Injury General: Defense

Benjamin B. Coulter – Securities Litigation

Kelli Carpenter Fleming – Heath Care

Rachel R. Friedman – Consumer Law

Ryan J. Hebson – Class Action

Carlton H. Hilson – Employment and Labor

Erin C. Howell – Business Litigation

Ellen T. Mathews – Business Litigation

Travis E. Ramey – Appellate

James P. Roberts – Bankruptcy: Business

Russell Rutherford – General Litigation

Matthew T. Scully – Employment and Labor

Melinda Eubanks Sellers – Real Estate

Al Teel – Transportation/Maritime

Kristen Peters Watson – Consumer Law

Katherine West – Business Litigation

Ronald D. (Scott) Williams – Employment and Labor

Jackson

John M. Lassiter – Construction Litigation

Mobile

Christine Burns – Civil Litigation: Defense

Taylor B. Johnson – Business Litigation

Anna L. Scully – Immigration: Business

Robert L. Shreve – Civil Litigation: Defense

Montgomery

Ingu Hwang – Employment and Labor

 

Nashville

Lindsey Arnold – Banking

C. Tucker Herndon – Banking

Emily Harper Mack – Employment and Labor

Zachary D. Miller – Consumer Law

J. Patrick Warfield – Bankruptcy: Business

