Early in the pandemic, it wasn’t known for certain how the virus that causes COVID-19 spreads. Now, although sanitation of hands and surfaces continues to be one of the practices being used to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, it has been determined that the virus is primarily spread in the air. That has led to increased focus on how heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems can be used to help prevent the spread of the virus that has now caused more than 48 million cases of COVID-19 and 7,777 deaths in the U.S. as of early December.
Mississippi State University mechanical engineering professor Heejin Cho, Ph.D., and his graduate student, Gentry Berry, were two of five authors of a recent publication, “A review of methods to reduce the probability of the airborne spread of COVID-19 in ventilation systems and enclosed spaces,” published in the scientific journal Environmental Research.
“COVID-19 forced the human population to rethink its way of living,” the article states. “The threat posed by the potential spread of the virus via an airborne transmission mode through ventilation systems in buildings and enclosed spaces has been recognized as a major concern. To mitigate this threat, researchers have explored different technologies and methods that can remove or decrease the concentration of the virus in ventilation systems and enclosed spaces. Although many technologies and methods have already been researched, some are currently available on the market, but their effectiveness and safety concerns have not been fully investigated.”
To acquire a broader view and collective perspective of the current research and development status, the paper discusses a comprehensive review of various workable technologies and methods to combat airborne viruses, e.g., COVID-19, in ventilation systems and enclosed spaces. These technologies and methods include an increase in ventilation, high-efficiency air filtration, ionization of the air, environmental condition control, ultraviolet germicidal irradiation, nonthermal plasma and reactive oxygen species, filter coatings, chemical disinfectants, and heat inactivation. Research gaps have been identified and discussed, and recommendations for applying such technologies and methods have also been provided in this article.
While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has stated that it is possible for people to be infected through contact with contaminated surfaces or objects (fomites), the risk is generally considered to be low.
“Respiratory droplets carrying the virus tend to either be large and will remain in the air for very short periods of time, or very small, and will remain airborne for extended periods of time,” said Berry, who was lead author of the paper.
Cho said air filtration is vital to help improve the removal of the airborne particles from an enclosed space. Therefore, having proper air filtration systems in HVAC systems would be likely to decrease the probability of spreading COVID-19.
“Bringing in more outdoor air to the building spaces would be effective to reduce the concentration of airborne particles,” Cho said. “However, HVAC systems would have size limits to bring in outdoor fresh air. Therefore, it is encouraged to bring in more outdoor air while operating HVAC systems with proper air filters.”
Even something as simple as room air purifiers with high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters can help reduce the concentration of viral airborne particles. And Cho said, yes, opening a window can also be helpful. “It will help reduce the concentration of airborne particles by introducing fresh outdoor air to an enclosed space,” Cho said.
Of course, when it is very hot or cold outside, bringing in fresh air can reduce the comfort level and/or require more energy use to heat or cool the room or building. Cho said it is difficult to balance between energy conservation and air purification. He recommends following ventilation guidance from CDC to lower the risk of COVID-19 exposure. See the guidance from CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/community/ventilation.html.
Cho said an important strategy can be to increase the deposition rate of the viral particles to surfaces. “Air ionization provides a promising method to reduce the number of airborne particles by increasing their deposition rate to walls and other surfaces,” Cho said.
Non-thermal plasma and reactive oxygen species present other alternatives for viral inactivation that have been proven effective against bacteria and other microbes.
“Non-thermal plasma is made using electricity instead of extreme heat,” Berry said. “With the right inputs, non-thermal plasma can generate elements, such as ozone, which have been shown to be effective at disinfecting objects and surfaces. However, ozone is toxic to people, so its use may be limited. Certain materials that have antiviral properties can be added to filters as coatings to ensure that any viral particles trapped by a filter are inactivated and won’t be harmful if they become airborne again.”
Chemical disinfectants are widely used and can be extremely effective at viral inactivation, such as hand sanitizer or household bleach. However, Berry said many of these effective chemicals are not safe to ingest or breathe, and therefore would be harmful in the air around people.
Another possible method discussed in the paper is utilizing filter coatings that facilitate viral inactivation by mechanisms such as the natural antiviral properties of materials or by directly damaging the virus.
“Chemical disinfectants have also been proven to effectively eliminate viruses from surfaces, and they may provide other solutions to increase viral inactivation,” the paper states. “Finally, super-heated sterilization may present another viable solution for inactivating viral particles, although it has traditionally been used to sterilize surgical equipment on a smaller scale.”
A layered approach that combines several of the proposed methods is recommended.
“This is because none of the individual methods are likely to completely remove the viral airborne particles from an enclosed space, and a layered approach may potentially avoid the pitfall of diminishing returns from a single method of viral removal,” Cho said. “The ideal approach may be unique for each situation to ensure the maximum removal of airborne particles containing COVID-19 and would depend on factors such as the ability to introduce fresh air to a space, or the configuration of a previously installed HVAC system.”
Cho said the technologies that appear to be most promising at this moment are ultraviolet germicidal irradiation and other ultraviolet light related technologies, as well as more conventional air purifying technologies in HVAC system such as fibrous filters.
“There are several other seemingly viable technologies that show potential to be effective, but it would require more research and development for confident and practical applications,” he said.