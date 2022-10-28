The Mississippi Business Journal has put together profiles of the largest private companies in the state for 2022, based on annual revenues.
Ergon Inc.
Ergon Inc. is a privately owned company based in Jackson. The company, founded by Leslie Lampton in 1954 with two employees, refines and distributes petroleum products and serves customers in over 90 countries.
Flowood-based Ergon Inc. is a group of privately-held companies that dates back to its founding by Lampton in 1954 as a petroleum company with two employees. It now employs more than 3,000 and operates internationally as a diversified organization in six business segments: refining and marketing, specialty chemicals, asphalt and emulsion, oil and gas, midstream and logistics and construction and real estate.
Ergon made several major announcements during 2022 most recently naming a new leader. In October, the board of directors announced that Kris Patrick had been named president and chief executive officer replacing retiring Emmett Haddox, who had served in the top position since 2016. Haddox continues to serve as a member of the board.
Patrick has been with the company for 22 years in various positions, most recently as chief operating officer since 2018.
“Kris’ experience with all facets of Ergon, coupled with his strong management and leadership skills, make him the perfect candidate for this role,” said Tom Amonett, Ergon chairman of the board. “The Lampton family and the Board have no doubt that Kris’ desire to honor Ergon’s history while focusing on innovation and expanding opportunities will take this global organization to even greater heights.”
Also during 2022, Ergon announced that its Process Oils Inc. and Cross Oil Refining & Marketing Inc. entered into an agreement that Process Oils will serve as the exclusive marketer and seller of Cross Oil’s oils produced from Martin Operating Partnership’s Smackover, Ark., refinery.
Officials said, “In addition to expanding the reach of Cross products to new customers, this agreement with Process Oils provides additional technical expertise, resources and an expanded logistics network which we believe will be of great benefit to our customers.”
In August, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions Inc. merged with Blueknight Energy Partners. “The acquisition of the largest independent asphalt terminaling network in the country further strengthens Ergon’s long-standing position as the industry’s resource leader. The Blueknight assets remain a key component of our overall strategy and growth plan,” said Baxter Burns, president of Ergon.
Also this year, Ergon Asphalt & Emulsions purchased Sumter Coatings Inc., a leader in the paint and coatings industry since its founding in 1996.
“We are excited about the opportunities to support Sumter Coatings’ growth and to bring a broader range of industrial coating products to ErgonArmor customers,” said Christine Osborne, vice president of sales and marketing for ErgonArmor.
The Yates Companies Inc.
Philadelphia-based Yates Construction was incorporated in 1964 by William Yates Jr. and is part of The Yates Companies, which ranks among the top construction services providers in the nation, serving clients nationally and internationally.
The Yates portfolio covers diverse projects in sectors including arts and culture, civil, commercial, education, entertainment and gaming, federal, healthcare, hospitality, manufacturing, municipal, retail, and technology.
In recent years, Yates has ranked among the top 50 providers in all delivery methods and ranks as the #1 Mississippi Contractor by Engineering News-Record.
The Yates Companies earned the top ranking among the nation's top 25 casino contractors and construction management firms for 2022, according to Building Design+Construction's 2022 Giants 400 Report. The publication listed Yates’ 2021 revenue at $185,906,000.
Yates Construction last year broke ground on the Jim and Thomas Duff Center for Science and Technology Innovation at Ole Miss. The 202,000-square-foot building is said to be the largest single construction project in the school’s history.
Of the project, CEO William Yates said, “As the largest contractor in Mississippi and having built many facilities on the campus, we look forward to a successful partnership and seeing the tremendous impact this project will have on the University and the State of Mississippi.”
Southern Tire Mart
Southern Tire Mart, headquartered in Columbia, is the largest commercial tire dealership and retread manufacturer in North America. According to the company, it operates 17 Bandag manufacturing facilities with more than 120 retail/commercial/service locations located in 14 states.
Modern Tire Dealer, an industry publication, reported that Southern Tire Mart recently added almost 40 locations with its recent acquisitions of Phoenix, Ariz.-based Redburn Tire Co. and 26 Bridgestone Americas Inc.-owned GCR Tires & Service locations.
The Redburn acquisition includes 12 locations in Phoenix, Mesa, Tucson, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, Kingman and Yuma, Ariz.; Commerce City and Greeley, Colo.; Farmington and Albuquerque, N.M.; and a location in New Mexico that’s near El Paso, Texas, according to MTD
The GCR acquisitions are in Colorado and Utah — two new states for Southern Tire Mart — plus Nevada and northern California, MTD posted
Southern Tire Mart has had a location in Las Vegas, Nevada, for more than 10 years and moved into southern California last year.
Southern Tire Mart's owners, Jim and Tommy Duff, were named MTD's Tire Dealer of the Year Award recipients in 2021.
Irby Inc.
Irby Inc. was founded in 1926, in the earliest days of the electric age with the goal of bringing infrastructure to the rural South. Today Irby is an electrical supply distributor providing total electrical solutions with locations in Mississippi, Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
Over the years since its start in the rural South, Irby has grown and expanded steadily providing a broad variety of electrical products needed to power an ever-expanding nation. Irby is now considered one of the nation's leading distributors of electrical products and related services.
Irby provides products used in all industrial, oil and gas, and commercial & residential contractor applications, including wire and cable, lighting, retro-fits for energy savings, and all rough-in materials and devices.
Value-added services including logistics management, energy audits, job trailers and automation support, customized e-commerce portals, and complete integrated supply capabilities.
Irby Utilities offers a complete portfolio of products from the industry’s leading manufacturers. Irby Utilities provides its products, services and solutions in all utility business segments — distribution, transmission, substation, generation and renewable energy.
Irby is a member of the Sonepar Group, the world's largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar is an independent family-owned company with global market leadership in B-to-B distribution of electrical products, solutions and related services.
Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Inc.
The first policy issued by Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance Inc. was in 1947. The following year the company began sharing office space with Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation in downtown Jackson. That same year, it paid its first claim on a policy issued to a resident of Alabama in the amount of $5,000.
The company held a gala “Billion Dollar Celebration” in 1964 when it exceeded $1 billion of life insurance in force. Another celebration was held in 1994 when it reached the $30 billion of life insurance in force and $4 billion in assets. By 2018, Southern Farm Bureau Life reached the $150 billion milestone.
Its products include term and life insurance as well as fixed annuities and business insurance.
Today the company operates in 11 states, has 3,764 agents and has 1,250,000 policies in force.
