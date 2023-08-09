Lottery Jackpot

A Publix grocery store is shown in in Neptune Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. The Florida Lottery says the Publix grocery store sold the winning ticket for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

 Mark Long

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — A single ticket sold in Florida is good for a $1.58 billion Mega Millions jackpot, ending weeks of anticipation over who would win the eye-popping top prize.

