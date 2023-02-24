djr-2022-05-25-news-create-state-region-arp2

In this May 25, 2022, file photo, Ryan Miller, executive director of the Office of Workforce Development, speaks on the state workforce during the CREATE Foundation's State of the Region event in Tupelo.

 Adam Robison | DAILY JOURNAL

A state agency that's not quite three years old has big plans for the state's workforce. AccelerateMS is essentially the state's office for workforce training, according to Executive Director Ryan Miller.

Newsletters

Recommended for you