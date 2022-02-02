Accounting, like many other professions, has seen automation taking a bigger role in firms and practices, replacing tedious tasks and outdated systems. The profession was among the first to see the potential of cloud computing’s superior capabilities that make it possible to access data and perform tasks from anywhere.
Accenture Strategy, a global consulting company, published a report titled Finance 2020 Death by Digital, which predicted “cloud-based platforms will become the predominant technology for reporting, planning, forecasting and analytics in the finance organization of the future.”
Accenture’s research showed that “85 percent of CFOs say they plan to increase their investment in the cloud—while over a third expect the investment to grow by more than 25 percent in the next two years.”
In the last two years, the move toward automation in accounting was accelerated by the pandemic, which forced businesses of all kinds to send workers home to work remotely.
“All of a sudden Covid came along and had an unexpected impact on our accounting firms,” Karen Moody, President and CEO of the Mississippi Society of CPAs, said. “Basically the world went to remote working and everyone had to work out the technology and the automation.”
The accounting profession is facing a wave of retirements from baby boomers, a lagging interest by young people in joining the profession and the possibility of fewer jobs for CPAs in the future.
Moody said she spends a lot of her time mentoring young CPAs in hopes they will take leaderships roles in the years ahead. “I also speak at colleges and high schools to promote and inspire interest in the accounting profession and its many rewards,” she said.
Moody, herself a CPA, worked previously as an auditor when audits were conducted in person by examining samples of a company’s data. “Now, with automation, auditors can analyze 100 percent of transactions remotely in a fraction of the time. It’s changed the landscape entirely,” she said.
Moody said the rise of automation is reminiscent of robots being introduced as replacements for workers on the factory floor. “Data automation is like robotics,” she said, referring to the speed and efficiency of getting the job done.
She sees the pros and cons of automating accounting tasks and said some scenarios keep her up at night.
On the plus side, she said, automation saves worker’s valuable time by speeding up the ability to collect, process and analyze data “with the snap of a finger.”
“What may have taken two weeks or two days in the past you can do in two hours,” she said. Instead of crunching numbers and tracking transactions, CPAs can focus on providing value added services to clients.
In the negative column, Moody said, automation can reduce the number of people needed to work in accounting and is complicating how firms operate in a pandemic-related environment.
“A lot of firms are having trouble figuring out how to work through this type of work environment and the workers now. It’s changing how and where people work and how employers communicate, motivate, mentor and retain staff,” she said.
Some employees prefer remote working over returning to their offices, presenting a new challenge to employers. Others opt to stay home but change employers.
“I’m seeing some CPAs leave Mississippi firms and continue to work for a firm in Arizona or New York and they are getting New York pay and living in Mississippi,” she said. Those who are working remotely are not just doing basic tax returns, she said, they are also auditing clients in other states.
“Several of our firms are having to offer incentives (to keep) current staff and attract new hires,” she said. Some firms offer a certain number of days that employees can continue to work remotely, sweetening the work/life balance options.
Moody said with more work being done by automation, firms may not need to hire as many accounting graduates as in the past.
Automation also is impacting how colleges teach accounting to accommodate those who want to specialize in the data analytics and IT side of accounting. It is also changing how the accounting profession certifies new practitioners.
In Mississippi, CPAs are required to pass an exam and have a year of experience before they can be licensed. In 2024, the CPA exam will include a section on technology and data analytics for the first time. “The whole scale of the exam is changing,” Moody said. “The whole world of finance and accounting is having to be reworked for the future. It is already different than it was two years ago because of Covid. The future is going to be a whole different landscape.”