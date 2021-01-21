Adams and Reese is pleased to announce Whitaker R. Kendall has joined the firm’s Corporate Services Practice Group in Jackson as an Associate.
Kendall advises clients in real estate transactions and financial services matters throughout Mississippi and the Southeast. His real estate practice focuses on helping clients navigate commercial real estate transactions, as well as the acquisition and sale of timber and agricultural assets.
Kendall’s corporate practice includes working with lenders and borrowers on funding, negotiating leases for clients, or advising clients on other operational issues.
Before joining Adams and Reese, Kendall worked as Senior Counsel and Legislative Policy Coordinator for the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce.
Kendall received his J.D., cum laude, from the Mississippi College School of Law in 2019 and his B.S., magna cum laude, from Mississippi State University in 2016.
During law school, Kendall served as the Technical Editor of the Mississippi College Law Review and earned his Certificate in Business and Commercial Law along with his Doctor of Jurisprudence.