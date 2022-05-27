DeJonnette Grantham King, president and CEO of Advanced Environmental Consultants in Jackson, has been nationally recognized by and featured in Forbes magazine as a national environmental leader and amongst America’s most powerful self-made women, but this Mississippi-born environmental influencer is more than just a scientist who evolved into a business owner.
King said it was an honor to be featured in such a renowned publication.
“Of course, the experience of being recognized for hard work is always gratifying, no matter the platform,” King said. “I think that becoming the best version of myself, hard work, and experience has propelled me into the position I am now. Entrepreneurship isn’t as easy as it looks but, by following my instincts and striving to provide a quality service, I think that Advanced Environmental Consultants’ work speaks for itself.”
One of her top priorities is bridging the gap between corporate America and workforce preparedness of recent graduates. She believes strongly about helping prepare the next generation to work in and help solve our environmental issues.
“We prepare the next generation by mentoring and helping them to develop skills that they may not have,” King said. “Everyone is different, and much of what a person learns is based on exposure, environment, where they were nurtured, and education. I think that as college graduates matriculate through the process of education, less attention is devoted to teaching or honing simple skills. I think sometimes it may already be assumed that a person has a certain level of skill set, when they do not.
"We must take the time and have the patience to teach and guide them and work to develop and enhance those skills that will prepare them for success.”
Founded in 1996, AEC has certifications with the Women’s Business Enterprise South, Department of Transportation (Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, and Texas), Mississippi Development Authority, city of Jackson, Entergy, and the airport authorities in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee and Texas.
The governmental programs including those for minority and women businesses are quite useful. King said they provide opportunities on projects that otherwise may have gone unnoticed and not granted them an opportunity to engage.
King earned her Ph.D. in higher education at Jackson State University and attended the Tuck School of Business at Dartmouth College. Her dissertation covered work-based higher learning, critical thinking and problem solving, development of self-managing practitioners and self-directed learners, specialized skills, effective communication, cultural fit and mentoring to be key factors in the level of workforce preparedness of recent college graduates.
King said her company works to bridge the gap between corporations and universities in efforts to produce opportunities for a more prepared workforce and enhance the global reach of other small businesses.
“I now have a mechanism that has vindicated, validated and transformed me as an authority to form collaborations and alliances between universities and corporations, and provide the clientele that we serve the eminence of service that they so deserve,” King said.
AEC’s work includes a broad range of services including administration, construction management, project oversight and monitoring, environmental management, asbestos abatement and disposal, lead abatement and disposal, mold remediation, environmental permitting, underground storage tanks removal and closure, and waste and contaminated soil and groundwater sampling and analysis. AEC also does trainings and data management.
King attributes their success to customer satisfaction. “We are loyal, we put customers first, and we are available when our clients need us,” King said. “Those clients that we serve have trusted us and afforded our firm the opportunity to provide the expertise and the services that they needed. We are proud of every project that we do, no matter how small or large. When we can deliver quality service and meet timelines that are required for our clients, it is a win-win for all.”
During the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, AEC conducted asbestos inspections, lead inspections, asbestos abatement, and lead renovations/abatements along the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Work included remediating more than 1,000 homes.
“We were able to visually see the impact of what happened during Hurricane Katrina and were happy to assist in restoring those homes impacted at Mississippians’ time of need,” King said.
Environmental justice is part of the structure of the firm. King said they consider their company as the legal arm of the environment.
“We consider all aspects of the environment and how it impacts the location of the people that live in the surrounding areas where work is conducted,” King said. “We collaborate with the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality to keep them abreast of situations as required. This promotes a healthy and safe environment.”
King said listening to clients is key. Sometimes a client does not know what service is best. She said by taking the time to listen to them, it gives them the opportunity to do what they do best and that is use their expertise to suggest services that cater best to them. In addition to listening, she thinks that being available and willing to go the extra mile to be accommodating is the formula for having good relationships with clients.
Top level employees are a critical factor to success, as well. King said they get the best out of all employees by training, mentoring, teaching, and enhancing skills to assure that they feel competent to perform the mission.
King has also been an active member of a number of different organizations including the Greater Jackson Chamber Partnership and Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. The social disruption caused by the pandemic has affected the mobility of not only her involvement within the community, but with communities across the globe.
“Despite the state of the world right now, I do continue to give support and donations to the organizations and non-profits that are dear to me,” she said.