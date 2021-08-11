You can hardly open the paper today without reading about another major hacking operation. Malware and ransomware are top threats facing both small and large businesses and governmental institutions today.
Brian Alford, a founder and partner of AGJ Systems & Networks in Gulfport, a managed IT service provider, said right now the bad guys are winning. And solutions are difficult.
“The only way to stop/limit cyber-criminals from getting your information is a layered approach,” Alford said. “You must educate the clients/partners on what is happening and build defenses to protect their information and assets. Systems today use artificial intelligence (AI) to build defenses against known attacks, but there are over 100,000-plus new attacks every day. AGJ takes a layered approach to IT security and we are constantly doing research to make sure that we use the best, most secure tools available on the market.”
A sobering fact is that ransomware became a $20 billion dollar business in 2020. Alford said education is the key component that will assist in limiting intrusion and prevent that gotcha moment.
AGJ, a Veteran-owned business, started out 20 years ago in a 100-square-foot office at Alford’s house before occupying a 400-square-foot office space at the Gulf Coast Business Technology Center. Alford said being part of the BTC gave them an opportunity to work with Adele Lyons, who was and is a great mentor for AGJ.
“Adele spent many hours working and refining our business plan and helped us understand the challenges that new companies face,” he said. “Our first client was Compass Imaging, a great group of radiologists from Gulfport who knew what it would take to become entrepreneurs. They put their entire new practice in our hands with a strong recommendation from Leslie Vaughn, their practice manager. She understood and knew what our certifications were and the integrity of the partners at AGJ. We would not fail her and the doctors.”
AGJ currently has more than 2,400 active clients that are both managed and unmanaged.
“We have grown over the years by following our core values and working our butts off,” Alford said. “The AGJ staff owns their expertise and provides consistent professional IT support, which creates lots of word-of-mouth referrals. Our staff takes client empathy to the next level and that is one of the main contributors to AGJ being named 2021 Channel Futures 501 top companies globally Managed Service Provider. We were ranked 51st in the world, which reflects an awesome job from everyone in the company.”
Alford said the company has grown by developing strong, meaningful relationships within their community and providing great customer service.
“We understand and know the ‘why’ our clients are in business,” he said.
The company currently has 26 employees and serves clients in many different fields including construction, accounting, engineering, legal, education, and medicine.
“We believe any company can become a successful client/partner after a few months of getting on track with the AGJ’s toolset,” Alford said. “Government clients are great to work with as they have policies and procedures that are normally easy to follow, and we quickly dive into their environments to understand and fix their pain points.”
Some people have called on the federal government to do more to stop cyberattacks, many of which are originating in Russia or China. But Alford doesn’t believe the government has the manpower or the money to do it.
“Government agencies have become very aware of the problem, but all attacks can only be stopped with learned countermeasures,” Alford said. “Basically, a system has to learn of the attack before it can try to stop it. The bad guys have the upper hand with new variances coming out every minute. Hopefully, with the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification becoming prevalent in doing business with the government, more and more companies will meet some level of security strengthening overall security architecture.”
Alford said the most important trend today is protection of data and systems. Being able to secure data whether it is a phone conversation or transmission of packets across a network is a must.
“Data warehousing of protected information from credit cards to Social Security numbers has to be everyone’s responsibility,” Alford said. “If you can’t show people that their information is secure and protected, you need to look for another career.”
AGJ also helps when it comes to purchasing a business computer system. Alford said it is always best to use professionals who understand what/how the system will be used.
“AGJ has trained professionals that know the right questions to ask about current system configurations as well as having a vision for their future computing needs,” Alford said. “Our system engineers have the knowledge to design a system that will be right for your business applications. Many times, we have begun working with clients where they had bought systems from a vendor with improper business software on them. It is really not a tough job explaining the difference between home computers and business class computers if you know what you are doing. Get the client what they need the first time and you will have a happy/satisfied client for a long, long time.”
AGJ’s growth has been helped along by the SBA.
“The local SBA office has been great to work with,” Alford said. “They have been able to assist us in procuring several loans for the AGJ building at 14257 Dedeaux Road.”