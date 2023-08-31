Tom Beckbe, the Alabama-based sporting apparel brand known for its waxed cotton outerwear and quality craftsmanship, is opening a new retail location in Oxford.
The location will be the brand’s third brick-and-mortar experience and first in the Magnolia State. The brand was founded in 2015 and is based in Birmingham, Alabama.
Its flagship location is in Mountain Brook, Alabama, and another location is in Wilson, Arkansas.
The nearly 4,000-square-foot Oxford space, situated in the heart of the historic Courthouse Square, will feature Tom Beckbe’s full line of men’s and women’s premium outerwear, fleece and quilted layers, canvas and leather bags, shirting, pants and field gear.
The store will also carry a curated selection of limited edition and rare collectible sporting items, including art, books and hand-carved waterfowl decoys.
“We are thrilled to be joining the Oxford Square,” said Radcliff Menge, founder and CEO of Tom Beckbe. “Celebrating the unique culture and traditions of the South has been a central part of our brand since its founding, and few places rival Oxford and the Square’s richness of character. We look forward to connecting with the Oxford and greater Mississippi communities of sportsmen and women to share our passion for the outdoors.”
The Oxford Square retail location is set to open its doors in mid-September, welcoming customers to discover and explore Tom Beckbe’s collection firsthand
For updates and more information, please visit the official Tom Beckbe website at www.tombeckbe.com.
