Alana Miles - Rivertrust Federal Credit Union

Alana Miles is the Marketing Director for Rivertrust Federal Credit Union where she directs marketing efforts to raise awareness for the company. Alana is constantly learning and adapting to new concepts and methods and striving to market Rivertrust to the best of her ability.
Alana is a graduate of Mississippi University for Women, where she received her Bachelor Degree in Psychology. She recently studied Credit Union Philosophy and the Cooperative Movement in Bangkok, Thailand, where she received her Asian Confederation Development Educator and International Credit Union Development Educator designations. She recently completed the Mississippi Blues Marathon.
Alana has been recognized as a 2021 Mississippi Business Journal Top 40 Under 40 and later in 2021 as Rankin’s Best of Best Top 40 Under 40. She is a member of Rankin Chamber, Chamber of Flowood, Pearl Chamber of Commerce, and Greater Jackson Partnership where she serves as Ambassador. She volunteers in many nonprofits where she works as workplace coordinator and act as a liaison between Rivertrust and the organizations.
Alana enjoys traveling, running, painting, pageants, fashion and rescuing animals. She is a former Miss Mississippi U.S. 2007 and lives in Polkville with her husband, Robert.
