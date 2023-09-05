These days, we hear a lot about “brain drain,” or the pattern of young Mississippians leaving the Magnolia State in search of greener pastures and bigger opportunities.
Some experts have classified the trend as a five-alarm fire, and the topic is frequently discussed in the news media and in academic circles. Indeed, the data is clear: Population loss is an issue in some parts of the state, but the buzz around “brain drain” often misses a key point.
That point may as well be called “brain gain,” or the ability of some areas to retain and even attract young talent. One such Mississippi area is Alcorn County, with a population of around 35,000. The county, nestled in the northeastern portion of the state, includes the county seat of Corinth and the towns of Farmington, Glen and Rienzi.
Everything from economic development to tourism is booming in the county, and local officials could only identify two real issues somewhat affecting the county’s upward trajectory.
“I can think of two challenges for the county: housing, or lack thereof, and hotels, or lack thereof,” said J. Clayton Stanley, president and CEO of The Alliance, the county’s economic development organization.
Both of those issues can be tied back to the county’s status as the smallest Mississippi county in terms of geographic area, he explained.
“In land area, we’re the smallest county — and we’re tucked in a corner of the Appalachians, so finding available flat land for hotel developments and new subdivisions can be a challenge,” Stanley said. “It’s also a challenge to recruit new families because of housing, and our lack of hotel capacity affects my ability to recruit industry.”
He added that people come to Alcorn County for good lives — complete with high-paying jobs and strong education and health care opportunities — and stay put once they arrive.
“People come here and they love it, so they stay,” Stanley said. “Of course, we’re happy about this, but it means we don’t have a huge inventory of available homes.”
Referring to the issue of “brain drain,” he said Alcorn County natives may leave to get a college degree, but they usually return home to start and raise their families.
“They get the best of both worlds in Alcorn County,” Stanley said. “They can enjoy small-town living while also reaping the benefits of a large and well-developed area.”
Stanley said the economic climate of the county can be summed up in two words: “very good.”
“Unemployment is at 2.9% or around 3%,” he said. “I kind of consider that to be full employment, though. We’re hitting on all cylinders. We’ve had strong growth in our manufacturing base. What’s happening in our retail service sectors is equally as exciting. I’m really pleased with all aspects of our economy.”
Stanley said that sales tax revenues have never been higher, and businesses — both big and small — are investing in the county “by leaps and bounds.”
Caterpillar Inc. is the county’s largest manufacturer, with about 1,300 employees.
The county is home to the company’s world headquarters for its remanufacturing division, he said.
Another major employer is Kimberly-Clark Corp., which operates two mills in the county. Those mills manufacture components for diapers as well as industrial wipes, Stanley noted.
“Kimberly-Clark recently finished about $300 million in expansion here,” he said. “Caterpillar and Kimberly-Clark have been here for many years — between 40 and 50 years. They are a real testament to our long-term success. It’s a great indicator of what our business climate is like.”
Stanley said there are bright spots on the horizon, too, as two “very attractive industrial pieces of property” are currently available in the county.
“One is a brand-new spec industrial building that the alliance constructed and owns, and the other is a very unique site for heavy industry,” he said. “It’s served by two rail lines, and we’re looking for our next major industry — think Caterpillar or Kimberly Clark — to locate there.”
Stanley added that “small-town charm” is a “big-time asset” for his organization when it comes to recruiting businesses of any size.
“They come here and see the great quality of life, from the great public schools to excellent health care,” he said. “Our retail and restaurant sectors have been red hot, and I think there’s a lot of runway left for that to continue. As silly as it sounds, I think you can use two recent business openings — Chick-fil-A and Starbucks — as a litmus test for our success. Those are indicators, I believe, for our growth.”
There are more practical factors driving continued business investments in the county, too, Stanley said.
“Broadband is excellent throughout the area,” he said. “Our power companies weren’t the first to start installing fiber service, but they were the first to finish their work and offer the service. We also have strong utilities, including a relatively new water treatment park, recently upgraded sewer utilities and well-maintained roads.”
Stanley said tourists play a big role in the county’s success, too, a sentiment echoed by Christy Burns, executive director of Visit Corinth, the city’s tourism organization.
“People come here for a myriad of reasons, but civil war-related tourism is still the jewel in our crown,” she said.
Several Civil War battles were fought in and near Corinth, and the Corinth Civil War Interpretive Center offers an in-depth examination of the Battle of Shiloh and the Siege and Battle of Corinth. History buffs may stop by the center or visit the Shiloh National Military Park, Burns said.
“There are many things to do here, and, besides the war attractions, we’re really known for our locally-owned shops and locally-owned restaurants,” she said. “We’re also known for the Corinth Coke Museum, the Crossroads Museum and the Lake Hill Motors Vintage Motorcycle Museum.”
Food is a major draw to the area, Burns said, and tourists are especially curious about the “slugburger,” which features a fried patty of meat and filler such as potato flakes, soybeans or flour.
The delicacy, which originated in the Corinth area, is so popular that it has inspired the Slugburger Festival, which is held in Corinth in July of each year.
She said people come throughout the year to tour the historical sites and enjoy the food and shopping, but they come out in droves for the city’s Christmas festivities.
“We have 18,000 lights on buildings downtown, and that’s a big season for us,” Burns said. “We love Christmas. All our trees are lit, and we have a big 30-foot-tall Christmas tree at the courthouse. We are already planning events for the holiday season, so that will be really fun this year.”
She said her office is always working to increase tourism, elevate economic development and add more fun items for area residents.
“We focus on making our community better for our residents and for visitors,” Burns said. “We’ve recently opened Trailhead Yard, an outdoor dining and entertainment venue, and people love that. We work to make our community better — and that in turn keeps residents and attracts visitors.”
She said Stanley was spot on in his assessment of Alcorn County as a place with charm and opportunity.
“I think visiting Corinth is like a trip to Grandma’s house,” Burns concluded. “Who doesn’t love those trips? You can find comfort here, whether you’re a resident or a tourist. We’re happy to have you.”
