Meredith Aldridge, formerly director of development for Children’s of Mississippi, was named University of Mississippi Medical Center's executive director of development and will lead the Medical Center’s fundraising efforts.
Most recently, she spearheaded the campaign to raise $100 million for the expansion of UMMC’s pediatric facilities.
In addition to her continued role in leading the Children’s of Mississippi capital campaign, Aldridge will work with UMMC leaders to develop private philanthropic support for each of the Medical Center’s three main mission areas – education, research and patient care. As executive director, she will oversee staff involved in fundraising, community partnerships, alumni affairs and program support.
A native of Marietta, Ga., Aldridge is a graduate of Mississippi State University and the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University in Birmingham, Ala. She spent more than a decade at the Mississippi Attorney General's Office, serving as director of the Consumer Protection Division and as executive counsel to the attorney general.
During her time at the AG’s office, she managed a staff of attorneys, sought external grant funding for specialized initiatives and served as Mississippi’s liaison to the National Association of Attorneys General. After leaving government service, she was a director with the national law firm of Maron Marvel Bradley Anderson & Tardy LLC.
Aldridge has served as president of the Junior League of Jackson and as a member of the board of directors of several area nonprofit organizations. She has been recognized as one of the Mississippi Business Journal’s 50 Leading Business Women.
Aldridge, her husband Ben and their children, Ann Carlton, 10, and Pate, 9, make their home in Jackson's Fondren neighborhood, just blocks from the UMMC campus. One of their favorite family activities is walking on Sundays to their church, St. James Episcopal in Fondren.