Ben W. Aldridge is the new president and CEO of the Bank of Yazoo.
He succeeds Van K. Ray, who retired on June 30 following a 39-year-career at the bank.
“The board appreciates Van’s years of dedicated service to the bank’s customers, shareholders and employees as well as his leadership in the community and state organizations,” said Phil Williams, the bank’s board chair. “Ben provides the bank with a host of knowledge and skills that will position it to weather business cycles and continue steady, prudent growth while maintaining a tradition of trustworthiness. The bank has a strong management team to assist Ben. This continuing strong leadership tradition will be of great benefit to the bank’s customers, shareholders and employees.”
Aldridge joined the bank in 2019 as chief operating officer. He has more than 23 years of experience in the banking industry.
He earned a Bachelor of Accountancy degree from Mississippi State University and a Master of Business Administration from the Collat School of Business at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is also a graduate of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University.
Aldridge has been actively involved in numerous civic and community organizations over the years, having served as a board member for Downtown Partners, Operation Shoestring and the Rotary Club.
He was also appointed to serve as chairman of the Mississippi Guaranty Pool Board.
“I am excited to take on this leadership role at one of Mississippi’s oldest and strongest financial institutions and look forward to working with our bank associates and customers alike to continue Bank of Yazoo’s stellar track record of sound financial service to our customers,” Aldridge said.
