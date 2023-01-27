Alex Cummins

Alex Cummins is the vice president for finance at the Vertex Company where he is responsible for managing the finance team for the company's two divisions. He leads the finance team which supports the profit and loss of the Aerospace & Defense Services division, which does approximately $900 million of sales per year. Their work entails supporting the U.S. military by providing aircraft maintenance and logistic for more than 2,400 military.

