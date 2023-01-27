Alex Cummins is the vice president for finance at the Vertex Company where he is responsible for managing the finance team for the company's two divisions. He leads the finance team which supports the profit and loss of the Aerospace & Defense Services division, which does approximately $900 million of sales per year. Their work entails supporting the U.S. military by providing aircraft maintenance and logistic for more than 2,400 military.
He received his Bachelor of Accounting degree from Mississippi State University and will obtain his Master of Business Administration from Louisiana State University.
He was asked to conduct due diligence during two multi-billion dollar deals. In 2021, he reviewed the accounting systems when Vertex was acquiring an approximately $1 billion division from Raytheon Technologies.
He has been awarded service recognition award from Vertex three times. He is a Sunday school teacher and serves on the finance committee at McLaurin Heights Baptist Church, and a fund raising and wish granter at Make-A-Wish Foundation.
He was the Pirate Mascot at Pearl High School and still attend most of the home football games. He is a proud soccer dad and dance dad. He enjoys everything outdoors including hunting and golf. He is an avid Mississippi State and Ford Mustang fan.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.