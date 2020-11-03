Elizabeth R. Allen, FNP, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Hospital Care Service, providing care to patients at The Orthopedic Institute.
Allen received her Bachelor of Science in nursing from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg. She received her Master of Science in nursing from Walden University in Minneapolis, Minn.
Allen is board certified as a family nurse practitioner by the American Academy of Nurse Practitioners and is a member of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.