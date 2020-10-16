Allison J. Finch, PA-C, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Cough & Fever Clinic.
At Cough & Fever Clinic, Allison J. Finch, PA-C, provides evaluation and testing for those exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms.
Finch received her Bachelor of Science in psychology from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, Miss., and her Master of Science in medicine from Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss. She is board certified as a physician assistant by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistants, and she is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants and the Mississippi Academy of Physician Assistants.
“My goal is that even in the shortest of interactions, I can make people smile, laugh, or just feel more comfortable,” Finch said.