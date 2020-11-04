Neel-Schaffer, Inc., is pleased to announce that Amanda Phillips, PE, has rejoined the firm and will serve as a Senior Coastal Engineer and Project Manager based in the firm’s Mandeville office.
Phillips previously worked for Neel-Schaffer in 2015. She has nearly 20 years of experience and will be part of Neel-Schaffer’s Coastal Science and Engineering department. She has extensive experience in the design and construction of coastal restoration projects throughout Louisiana. These projects include breakwater design, marsh creation projects, island restoration, inland waterways dredging, shoreline protection, levee construction and other heavy civil construction projects. Her background in biological engineering, coupled with 10-plus years of construction experience, has provided a unique lens with which to view coastal projects.
“We are extremely excited to add Amanda to our team,” said Glenn Ledet, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Program Manager for Coastal Science and Engineering. “Amanda brings with her a wealth of knowledge and experience in coastal restoration and coastal flood risk reduction both in the public and private sectors that will greatly benefit Neel-Schaffer and our clients.”
Phillips is a Registered Professional Engineer in Louisiana and Alabama and holds a Bachelor of Science in Biological Engineering from Louisiana State University.