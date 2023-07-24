Election-2023-Mississippi-LtGovernor

State Sen. Chris McDaniel, R-Ellisville, listens as fellow Republicans emphasize the importance of voting in the party's primary, on Aug. 8, during the Scott County Republican Rally in Forest, Miss., Tuesday, July 18, 2023. McDaniel is trying to unseat Mississippi Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, and the two men are locked in a contentious primary, with campaigns trading barbs in television ads and at campaign events.

 Rogelio V. Solis

In his bid for lieutenant governor, state Sen. Chris McDaniel has thumbed his nose at Mississippi’s campaign finance laws, and as the Aug. 8 Republican primary nears, it appears nothing will come of it.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you