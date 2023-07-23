Election 2023 Mississippi Governor

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks to his re-election platform before attendees of the Mississippi Press Association annual meeting in Flowood, Miss., Friday, June 16, 2023.

 Rogelio V. Solis

Gov. Tate Reeves’ most recent television commercial features him standing alone on a field intently cheering as his teenage daughter and her teammates run through their soccer drills.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you