As the one year anniversary of the Mississippi State Shelter In Place order approaches on April 3rd, I am reminded how challenging this past year has been for small business owners. We dealt with mandatory shutdowns, limited PPE for staff, and altered our business models just to stay afloat. Navigating these challenges hasn’t been easy, and although we’re beginning to see a light at the end of the tunnel with vaccines rolling out across the state and government funding, small businesses need continued assistance from the community and the government.
After six years running my own business, the Delta Meat Market in Cleveland, Mississippi, and seven years of restaurant training prior, I felt I was equipped to face the many challenges of working in the food industry. But nothing could have prepared me for the impacts of COVID-19.
As I examined what was happening to the economy and my business, I set a few priorities and goals—keep the doors open for our customers, keep as many of our employees working as possible, and keep the lights on for my family.
We survived 2020 because we adapted to the needs of our customers and remained committed to the quality of our food and our service. Due to limited in-restaurant capacity regulations, we decided to focus on take-out orders, doubling the number of pick-up orders previous to COVID. This decision paid off, and social media was the key ingredient to our success.
During this transition, our Instagram and Facebook accounts became as important as our nightly dinner specials. We knew the vast majority of our customers were on social media and we simply needed to get in front of them with mouth-watering pictures of the wonderful food we serve - like our Hoover Sauce steak frites - on a daily basis. While we could not meet our customers face-to-face, by utilizing tools like Facebook stories, Instagram highlights, and Direct Messaging, we were able to transition the communication with our customers online seamlessly. These online tools have quickly become a main driver of our business. For example, our take-out orders have doubled with most sales beginning on these websites. Facebook and Instagram helped us survive and will continue to be key drivers for our restaurant in the future.
Even though 2020 is behind us, we are not out of the woods just yet and need continued support. Like thousands of other independent restaurateurs, I am worried that any future financial demands put on our backs by government safety regulations will be too much for us to bear. As I have worked to operate my business within the regulations set by the government, I am glad to see that Congress, in the latest stimulus bill, has helped us recover some of our losses from mandatory shutdowns.
Thanks in large part to Senator Roger Wicker, our representatives in Washington have provided assistance to help us stay afloat. They have provided more resources for the state government to use to help businesses struggling with mandated shutdowns, and it is my hope they will do it again as businesses still need help. Even once COVID shutdowns end, the lingering effects will impact small businesses, and they will need continued funding and assistance.
As we feel the relief of kids being back in school, adults at work, and restrictions loosened, let's not forget what small business has endured this year and make supporting them a priority.
» COLE ELLIS is the owner of the Delta Meat Market in Cleveland.