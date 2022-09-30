Andrea Janoush - Hinds Community College

Andrea Janoush is the VP of Human Resources at Hinds Community College where she manages all Human Resource functions for the college. She is also a member of the Executive Leadership team. Prior to current role at HCC, Andrea was the VP of Finance/Director of Benefits/HR Manager at Energy Group Consultants Inc. from 2014-2021 where she also managed finance and HR functions of the company.

Newsletters

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus