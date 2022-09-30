Andrea Janoush - Hinds Community College

Andrea Janoush is the VP of Human Resources at Hinds Community College where she manages all Human Resource functions for the college. She is also a member of the Executive Leadership team. Prior to current role at HCC, Andrea was the VP of Finance/Director of Benefits/HR Manager at Energy Group Consultants Inc. from 2014-2021 where she also managed finance and HR functions of the company.
Andrea’s strong interpersonal, data analytics, company funding strategy, B2B sales strategies, team management skills, recruiting and hiring skills, client relations, and regulatory compliance skills has afforded her longevity in the Human Resources industry.
Andrea received Bachelor of Business Administration and Master of Business Administration from the University of Mississippi. She is a of Mississippi Community College Leadership Academy graduate, a Hope Award Winner with Canopy Children’s Solutions. She is a member of Junior Auxiliary of Madison County, Junior League of Jackson, Beta Gamma Sigma Business Honor society, and alumni of Delta Delta Delta Sorority, Gamma Beta Phi Society-UM Chapter, and Chapel of the Cross Episcopal Church in Madison, Ms.
