P. David Andress and Edderek L. “Beau” Cole have joined Butler Snow LLP in the firm’s Ridgeland office. Andress joins the Finance, Real Estate & Restructuring group and Cole the Products, Catastrophic & Industrial Litigation group.
Andress brings 30 years of legal experience with commercial real estate transactions, including acquisition, sale, leasing, and financing and loan transactions on both buy and sell sides. He also represents landlords and tenants regarding leases of retail, office, warehouse and telecommunication properties.
Andress holds a bachelor’s degree with honors and a Juris Doctorate from Vanderbilt University. He has been recognized by Best Lawyers® in America and Chambers USA® in Real Estate Law and is rated AV-Preeminent by Martindale-Hubbell®. Andress is Mississippi’s State Chair and Fellow of the American College of Mortgage Attorneys and a graduate of Leadership Jackson. He is also an active member of a number of professional organizations, including the Mississippi Bar Association, the American Bar Association and the Land Title Association of Mississippi.
Cole joins the firm with 20 years of experience guiding clients to resolutions in product liability matters, as well as environmental litigation and insurance disputes. He has served as lead counsel in more than 75 trials and arbitrations across the country from pre-trial to post-trial litigation.
Cole earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Southern Mississippi and a Juris Doctorate from the Mississippi College School of Law. He is AV-Preeminent rated by Martindale-Hubbell® and has been recognized as a Mid-South Super Lawyer® and Rising Star. Cole is actively involved across the community and profession, including being nominated and confirmed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to serve on the Mississippi Access to Justice Committee. He is the recipient of the Mississippi Volunteer Lawyers’ Program Curtis E. Coker Award to Justice, the Capital Area Bar Association Pro Bono Award and the State of Mississippi Commission for Volunteer Service Award, among others. Cole is a member of the Hinds County Bar Association, Magnolia Bar Association and Defense Research Institute.