Andrew Cardwell is manageing attorney at Cardwell Firm. Cardwell practices in the areas of real estate, corporation, will, trusts and probate. He recently expanded his practice into offereing Name, Image and Likeness representation to college athletes. This area of law is his passion as he is a former college football player and can appreciate the challenges faced by student athletes.

