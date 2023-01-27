Andrew Cardwell is manageing attorney at Cardwell Firm. Cardwell practices in the areas of real estate, corporation, will, trusts and probate. He recently expanded his practice into offereing Name, Image and Likeness representation to college athletes. This area of law is his passion as he is a former college football player and can appreciate the challenges faced by student athletes.
He received his Bachelor of Science in Administration of Justice from Mississippi College and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Mississippi College School of Law. He is licensed with both Mississippi Bar and State Bar of Texas.
He was recognized in 2016 in the Mississippi Bar Leadership in Law Class, 2012 Mississippi Business Journal Leadership in Law Class, and 2013 Leadership Jones County class.
Cardwell is an active member of Jones County Bar Association, Mississippi Oil and Gas Lawyer's Association, Paulding Water Association, Beaverdam Water Association, and Hatten Water Association. He is the current president of the Exchange Club of Laurel, member of 100 Club of Jones County, Cherished Hearts Inc and Southern Cross Animal Rescue.
He enjoys coaching his son's baseball and soccer teams as well as spearheading the Exchange Club's service projects in the community. He also enjoys fishing and bird hunting.
