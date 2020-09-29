Andrew M. Hamilton, PsyD, recently joined Hattiesburg Clinic Psychology & Counseling.
Hamilton provides individual therapy and psychological assessment for adolescents and adults. He has special practice interests in psychological testing for ADHD, bariatric surgery, spinal cord stimulator, as well as specializations in emotional problems and sleep difficulties.
Hamilton received his Doctor of Psychology in clinical psychology from Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. He completed an internship in clinical psychology at Central Alabama Veterans Healthcare System in Montgomery, Ala.
Hamilton is a member of the American Psychological Association, Society for Health Psychology, Society of Clinical Psychology, and Christian Association for Psychological Science.