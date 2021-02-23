Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Anna Marie Chapman has been hired to fill the new role of Director of Human Resources.
In this capacity, Chapman will oversee the human resources team that provides support for all Neel-Schaffer employees and the employees of two affiliate firms, True North Emergency Management and Maptech, Inc.
Chapman has more than 25 years of progressive experience in the human resources field, strategic HR planning, talent acquisition, talent management and development, compensation, benefits and safety and risk management.
“We are excited to have Anna Marie join our team,” said Joey Hudnall, PE, Neel-Schaffer’s Chief Operations Officer. “Her years of experience and proven record in leading HR teams will be a great addition to our firm. We look forward to Anna Marie’s leadership as she helps us better support our most important asset, our employees.”
Chapman holds a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from the University of South Alabama.