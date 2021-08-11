Antibodies show white-tail deer exposed to COVID, USDA says Aug 11, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save White-tailed deer fawn walking in the dark forest in Canada Shutterstock The USDA is reporting that one-third of white-tailed deer it has checked have antibodies to the COVID-19 virus.The animal and plant health inspection service took blood samples in Illinois, Michigan, New York and Pennsylvania.Government scientists say they weren't surprised by the results because deer often come into close contact with people.None of the deer seemed to be showing any ill effects from the virus.The study was not designed to find out whether deer could shed-- or spread-- the virus.The USDA is going to work with the CDC to determine next steps. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deer Whitetail Usda Zoology Antibody Inspection Service Health Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal Antibodies show white-tail deer exposed to COVID, USDA says 1 hr ago MS Business Journal $86M to California couple upheld in Monsanto pesticide case 1 hr ago MS Business Journal Edmunds: Five affordable sporty midsize sedans 1 hr ago MS Business Journal EXPLAINER: What the $65B broadband service plan will do 2 hrs ago MS Business Journal US consumer prices rose in July but at slower pace 2 hrs ago MS Business Journal As variant spreads, Southwest no longer sees profit for quarter 2 hrs ago