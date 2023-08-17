Media-AI Guidelines

The Associated Press logo is shown at the entrance to the news organization's office in New York on Thursday, July 13, 2023. AP has issued guidelines for its journalists on use of artificial intelligence, saying the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for the news service.

 Aaron Jackson

The Associated Press has issued guidelines on artificial intelligence, saying the tool cannot be used to create publishable content and images for the news service while encouraging staff members to become familiar with the technology.

