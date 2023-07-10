Jackson Architect Tim Taylor is considered a creative genius by clients.
“He is a celebrity in Mississippi,” said Karen Klein, who is a physical therapist at the Methodist Rehabilitation Center in Flowood. She and her husband, Lance, have used Taylor’s architectural services. “If you can dream it, he can make it happen.”
The Kleins and Taylor were doing a site visit for their newest home when Karen Klein noticed that Taylor was having difficulties.
“When he walked, I noticed his small shuffle steps,” Klein said. “As we walked through the woods, I noticed it was hard for him to clear his feet when stepping over sticks. I found myself reaching out to grab his arm to help him maintain his balance. As we were meeting and he was writing down notes on his notepad, I noticed his hand was shaking from a tremor. He spoke soft and lower than the last time I had seen him. I knew all of these things to be symptoms of Parkinson’s.”
When he was leaving, she asked if he had ever had any falls. He said, “Yes, my Parkinson’s causes me to do that sometimes.” Klein recommended a program at Methodist Rehab she thought would be very beneficial for him.
“Tim participated in our Lee Silverman Voice Treatment (LSVT) BIG therapy program,” Klein said. “It follows a specific protocol of four days of therapy per week, which include one-hour therapy sessions in the clinic each day. There is homework every day of the week. Therapy focuses on specific LSVT exercises and walking to help overcome symptoms commonly associated with Parkinson’s. It also incorporates improving specific functional activities that each patient reports are the most difficult for them to achieve on a daily basis.”
As a physical therapist, she has discovered that many people with Parkinson's have never heard about the LSVT BIG and LOUD programs.
“I've learned that all patients with Parkinson's can benefit from education and improving their overall function regardless of what stage they are in,” Klein said. “Methodist also offers a specific LSVT LOUD program, which helps people with Parkinson's to improve the loudness of their voice to be better heard.”
The program is called BIG because with Parkinson’s, movements tend to get small. Over time, with walking, steps get short. Handwriting gets small and hard to read.
“LSVT BIG teaches BIG movements,” Klein said. “We amplify all movements to help the patients retrain their body to do things BIG again, so they regain normal size movements for things like step lengths and arm swings while walking. It’s an intense program and the outcome is an improvement in flexibility, trunk mobility, strength throughout, balance and gait. I’ve seen some patients come to us having to use an assistive device for walking. By the time they complete their BIG therapy, they’ve made such good improvements in their balance and gait that they no longer need that assistive device to walk with.
“Their end goal was that they regained their independence, which is very rewarding for the patient and for the therapist. Their history of falls also decreases significantly from the when they start the program to when they complete the full four weeks of outpatient therapy.”
Taylor, diagnosed with Parkinson’s six years ago, said he has seen a dramatic improvement since doing the therapy.
“They will push you,” said Taylor.
Taylor also does boxing and Pilates with Lacee Chagnon with Guruz Fitness Center as his trainer for those activities, and an integral part of his team. His advice to other people with Parkinson’s is to exercise and keep moving. "If you don’t, you are going to lock up," he said.
Taylor has a positive attitude about his health challenges. He said he has been happy most of his life, and just has to move on and work hard.
After graduating from Mississippi State School of Architecture, Art and Design, Taylor was employed at Dean, Dale and Dean Architecture for ten years and then worked at Underwood Homes for three years before going out on his own in 1993.
“I have loved working out of our home giving me time to watch the kids grow up, help around the house, and do other things that help keep the family going,” Taylor said. “I definitely want to keep working. Retirement is a made-up word. People didn’t retire way back when. They just kept working. I have done all my friend’s houses, did all their kids’ houses and am now doing the grandkids’ houses. After I design the homes for their great grandchildren, I’m done.”
In the therapy clinic when Klein evaluated Taylor, he told her one of his main goals was to draw as an architect until the day he died.
“I certainly want to keep him working as long as he wants to,” Klein said. “He truly has a gift. As a physical therapist, in addition to his longtime client and friend, I want to make sure he beats Parkinson’s to the best of his ability and that he stays in his best physical shape. I'm thankful that he came and participated in the LSVT BIG therapy program at Methodist Rehab in Flowood and that he can inspire others to do the same. He’s truly special to my family and so many other folks across the state.”
Taylor said programs like what he underwent at Methodist Rehab help people continue to be productive and add to the economy. “If you are not producing, you are taking,” he said.
Taylor and his wife, Ingrid, have been married since 1980, and have a daughter, two sons and eight grandkids. “That is why I’m working — to keep up with the grandkids,” he said.
Taylor constantly works on fall protection and misses the yacht sailing he used to do with Martin Lamar and Edgar Buchannan. “Parkinson’s and sailing don’t go well together,” Taylor said.
Klein and her husband first commissioned Taylor to draw a rustic Louisiana-style house resembling homes that were drawn by the well-known late architect A. Hays Town of Baton Rouge. After a few years, the couple purchased a larger piece of land nearby and still in Madison County.
“The new property we purchased was covered in mature hardwoods and rich in history with the old Civil War wagon trail running through it,” Klein said. “Due to the topography of the land with significant elevations, we once again turned to Tim Taylor to draw us a house plan. He came out to the new property and walked through the woods to the top of the ridge, which is one of the highest elevations in Madison County. He turned and said: ‘This is where your house needs to be.’ Tim then put together plans for a wonderful rustic cottage that appears as if it were dropped from the sky onto the top of the ridge. Visitors often comment that our place is very private and enchanting. Tim truly has a gift and all of his clients will wholeheartedly agree.”
Their home blends into the woods with its cedar siding, stained in a green color to match its woodsy surroundings. Taylor designed the house to have lots of windows to take advantage of all of the natural light so they have views from anywhere in the house.
“The outdoor screened-in living room off of the pool out back and the small shed sitting in the edge of the woods both complement the house,” Klein said. “The big porches are just so southern and very inviting.”
