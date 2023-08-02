Twenty-five years after opening their firm in Jackson, architects Anne Marie Duvall Decker and Roy Decker are still expanding their unique practice and finding inspiration for their work in Mississippi and beyond.
The couple had no connections to Mississippi before setting up shop here.
“I had been teaching at Mississippi State University and had done a lot of community and service work,” Roy Decker said. “Anne had been working for a small firm on churches and well-crafted projects.”
The Deckers’ decision to make their home in Mississippi was, according to Roy Decker, based on their love for its natural beauty and its interesting, creative people. In spite of its difficulties and politics of division, he said, “We felt like this is a home.”
From the start, the couple believed that architecture was more than aesthetics or a source of income. Decker, quoting his wife and partner, said, “If you practice in a state like Mississippi, you see it as a radical act of service and at the same time an artistic intervention into the lives of all that are affected by the work.”
In those early days, he said, “We just felt like the architecture profession could be redefined to be a leader in the community, providing opportunities for economic development and working for a more healthy environment and society. But 25 years ago, the idea that an architecture firm could be a leader in the conversation for a more healthy, just and equitable society was inspirational to us.”
For one of their first projects in Mississippi, the couple was asked to join Bill Easom, an established architect who was ailing, on an expansion of the Newton Municipal School District.
Roy Decker said Mina Bryan Lightsey, the district’s dynamic young school superintendent, wanted the new high school building to inspire students. The high school, along with four other buildings, was the Deckers’ foothold into work in the education field.
“It allowed us to explore how architecture could be an instrument for change, service and enlightenment,” Roy Decker said.
Fast forward 25 years to today, the Duvall Decker portfolio is filled with significant completed projects and ongoing work for institutional, commercial, residential and other clients.
Duvall Decker’s expanded practice into maintenance and development consulting was “a no-brainer,” according to Roy Decker. The firm knows how to care for buildings and has developed skills in finding funding to support client projects.
One current project is the design of the new U.S. Courthouse in Greenville. It will replace the original out-of-date courthouse building. According to Roy Decker, the site was where many civil rights and integration cases were settled in the 1950s and 1960s.
The firm’s goal for the courthouse includes “creating an environmentally mature, southern civic landmark that is meaningful, respectful and progressive … and honors the character and history of Greenville.”
Another major project in the planning stages is the Center for Justice and Equity at Tougaloo College.
“Tougaloo was ground zero in civil rights in central Mississippi,” Roy Decker said. Founded in 1859, he said, “it has been teaching students to be good citizens and leaders ever since.”
The center, which has five components, is being built in collaboration with The Episcopal Church and will combine academic research, community service and engagement.
Walt Cabe, a client in Arlington, Texas, has been involved in three projects that Duvall Decker was hired to work on, including the Arlington Center for Community Engagement and the Tougaloo project.
Cabe had high praise for the Mississippi firm’s quality and scope of work.
“When you’re 500 miles apart, you’ve got to have a lot of trust, and we do,” he said.
That type of relationship with clients stood out to author Jori Erdman of James Madison University, who is writing a book about Duvall Decker titled “Witness.” Erdman said what’s different about the firm is the almost kinship relationship it has with its clients.
Over the years, Duvall Decker’s reputation has spread as the firm has been recognized for its work. Most recently, it is the recipient of The Architect’s Newspaper 2023 Best of Practice — Medium Firm Southeast Award, a prestigious recognition for the Mississippi practice.
Jess Myers, assistant professor at Syracuse University and a juror in the award selection, wrote, “I appreciate a strong firm in Mississippi, as it’s not an easy place to do public architecture. The attention to the way that these public projects are rendered — and the commitment to being in Mississippi — is important. Sometimes there’s a way of showing under-resourced communities that feels a bit predatory, but I never felt that way from these images. It really feels like a celebration of these spaces.”
As the firm begins to expand outside of Mississippi, the approach remains the same, Roy Decker said, “helping clients achieve culturally relevant inspiring buildings for their communities.”
And after 25 years, Anne and Roy Decker are still finding inspiration in their practice.
“Because of this commitment to public good, that means we get involved in all kinds of projects,” Roy Decker said. “If there’s a need for us, there’s an opportunity.”
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.