As the residential real estate market continues to boom across the country, the low inventory of small homes is causing concern. Millennials looking to purchase starter homes are finding it difficult.
The new director of the School of Architecture at Mississippi State University, Karen Cordes Spence, says the current shortage of homes for Millennials has been more acute with the pandemic
as building stalled but housing demand did not. “The housing market has experienced dramatic swings and it has made it difficult for many would-be home buyers.”
Dr. George Ford, director of MSU's Building Construction Science program said, “Seventy percent of Millennials cannot afford homes according to the literature, and there is a shortage of single family homes and rising prices. Many smaller, starter type homes are being converted nationwide to rentals.”
While this shortage of small homes is not specifically addressed at the university, architectural education incorporates all types and sizes of design. “A wide range of residential work is included, from a house for a small family to multi-family housing projects,” Spence said. “In addition to understanding how to respond to client needs and wants, architecture students are taught about materials, light, and space. One major trend is towards more sustainable building, which demands a thorough understanding of the site.”
Spence notes that one current trend in residential design is addressing sustainability. “People are thinking about how to be independent of utilities. Another trend seems to be small and efficient, while the tiny home is popular with some, small but flexible spaces are popular with many,” she said.
Ford adds, “I think instructors in accredited programs teach traditionally structured courses/programs as required by the accrediting agency, but there are instructors who cover changing trends they may have studied in their PhD programs.
“Every educational program will claim something unique about their programs such as emerging trends in residential building, but most of the materials covered in U.S. higher educational institutions today is traditional.”
Although rich millennials are buying bigger homes, Ford says, most millennials are not in the market for a home due to the increased demand for single family homes, reduced current supply and resulting high prices. “The trend is toward smaller, more economically designed homes. I have friends in the mountains of North Carolina who are building smaller homes, but profiting more than by building bigger homes.”
Looking at residential trends, Ford said, “Innovations in bathrooms and kitchens are always popular new designs. Lower water using fixtures, energy efficient lighting and cooling are popular. The move to sustainability is in vogue now. Smaller, connected, electronic homes come up in the literature.”