A new expose released by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reveals an alarming trend in the health care industry: debt associated with so-called medical credit cards.
Health scares are scary enough on their own. Yet when deteriorating health is accompanied by diminishing wealth, it can become a nightmare.
According to the CFPB report, these specialized credit products are being sold to patients who are ill and under the stress of medical bills. The cards can have interest rates above 25%. Yet they are promoted as reducing procedure costs, even when the patient's insurance may cover their treatment already.
These products can exacerbate the financial burden of health care. They can also lead to decreased access to credit, costly and lengthy collection litigation, and an increased risk of bankruptcy.
"Fintechs and other lending outfits are designing costly loan products to peddle to patients looking to make ends meet on their medical bills," said CFPB Director Rohit Chopra. "These new forms of medical debt can create financial ruin for individuals who get sick."
Deadly lifeline?
Americans are vulnerable to emergency costs. According to the 2023 Bankrate Annual Emergency Fund Report, only 48% of adults say they have enough emergency savings to cover at least three months' expenses.
These credit cards may seem like a lifeline when someone faces a health scare and is offered a line of credit. Patients are typically pitched these credit cards when they see their medical provider. Some providers have been trained explicitly by the financiers to sell the product during consultations. The cards cover costs for a whole range of services, from medication to emergency hospitalization and dental work to vision treatment.
According to data cited by the CFPB report, the interest rates on these medical credit cards are around 10% higher than traditional consumer credit cards. They often soften the blow with enticing deferred interest plans. These may temporarily relieve patients from repayments. However, the deferred interest accrues, compounding their debt burden when the bill is due.
"Patients under financial stress may be tempted to use these cards as a quick fix, potentially exacerbating their financial burdens in the long run," said Doug Greenberg, founder and president of Pacific Northwest Advisory. "Before resorting to medical credit cards, patients should explore other financing options. These may include personal loans, negotiation of payment plans with health care providers, or seeking assistance from medical financial aid programs or nonprofit organizations."
If unsure of your coverage, advisors strongly recommend clarifying the benefits your existing health care insurer provides.
"My advice — avoid medical credit cards at all costs," said Paul Doak, senior advisor at I.D. Financial. "If possible, do not pay any medical bill until after the explanation of benefits is provided by your insurer, typically 30 days after the procedure. Then work with the billing office on options available to pay the balance due to avoid collections."
Depending on their condition, patients may need a financial consultant as much as their health care professionals on their recovery journey.
"Medical credit cards may seem like a lifeline in times of health care distress, but it's essential to remember that they are not a panacea," said Jorey Bernstein, CEO of Bernstein Investment Consultants. "High-interest rates and tricky terms can swiftly turn a manageable medical bill into a financial sinkhole."
Bernstein added: "Just as we would consult a doctor for our health ailments, we should consult financial professionals for our monetary woes. It's not just about treating the symptom of high medical bills but nurturing our overall financial health. Before resorting to medical credit cards, it's worth exploring alternative paths like negotiating payment plans with your health care provider, consulting your insurance company or looking into personal loans with better terms."
