Are you really a leader?
“Of course, I am, and I have the sign on the door to prove it.”
That’s how one of our participants in a recent leadership workshop responded when we posed the challenging question that is the first sentence and title of this column. His tongue-in-cheek answer reflects an erroneous belief held by too many people possessing impressive titles but a deficit in essential leadership skills.
Benjamin Hooks once said, “If you think you are leading and turn around to see no one following, then you are just taking a walk.”
Position power does not produce true leadership unless it is combined with daily habits that empower others to become their best. Today, we’ll focus on five of those transformational habits. Dare to join me for a candid look in the mirror?
Are you more keenly attuned to what others need to change, or are you focused on staying in growth mode yourself?
“Do as I say, not as...” You know the rest. However, that just doesn’t work.
It’s a principle in nature. You plant corn; corn comes up. You’re a duck; you have duck babies. The oak acorn grows into an oak tree. In other words, you reproduce what you are.
Your attitudes are highly contagious. Some work teams have a “staff infection,” and, unfortunately, they often catch it from their leader.
If you want to be a leader, work on yourself first. Always work on discovering, “What’s it like to be on the other side of me?” Model the vulnerabilities of openness to feedback, of not having all the answers and of being a voracious learner.
Do you focus on your team members’ weaknesses or strengths?
What you focus on grows. So, if you spend most of your time thinking about and talking about weaknesses, you’ll build some mighty strong weaknesses!
A highly competent leader understands that people thrive when they have opportunities to deploy their strengths to achieve outcomes that matter to them. The best athletic coaches have the wisdom to position players where their strengths can shine. The wisest business leaders do the same, and they find ways to “strengthen the strengths.”
Are you a doer or a developer?
Folks are often promoted into management roles because they are competent, diligent doers. The problem is leadership requires a whole other skill set!
It’s a tough shift in perspective for many. “If you want it done right, do it yourself” is a mantra that actually sabotages the mission of a true leader. “By the time I show someone else how to do it, I could have done it myself” is another perspective that gets in the way of team development opportunities.
Real leaders know about investment; you sacrifice in the moment to produce a return in the future. You can’t do it all yourself, and you will burn out trying. Devote time, energy and resources into the development of your team members, and you’ll reap a rich harvest in the accomplishment of goals that count.
Do your interactions with your team members bring them down or pick them up?
Simon Sinek defined leadership as “the responsibility to see others rise.” (I love that definition!)
A few years ago, I coined a term: “magnetic moments.” Magnetic moments are points of contact, everyday interactions, in which a leader’s touch either “attracts or repels.”
Individuals and teams leave all encounters with you more energized and motivated, or they walk away more demoralized and frustrated. The best leaders are attentive to creating small daily experiences that “attract” others through personal encouragement, a sense of purpose and the recognition of progress.
Are you task-focused or purpose-focused?
Some years ago, I was working with a young man who had just returned from a mission trip with his youth group. He told me all about the sweat in the heat and the body aches in the grueling work. Then he made a statement I’ve never forgotten: “I hated what I was doing, but I loved why I was doing it.”
Every job contains no-fun tasks, and if that’s all they are, people become frustrated, discouraged and even ready to quit. A purpose-focused leader has learned that people will work hard and perform some very tough assignments if they have, front of mind, a compelling “why,” a purpose that resonates deeply within them.
That leader helps team members remember the ways in which what they are doing will make a difference that matters.
In closing
So, when it comes to these five essentials of real leadership, what did your mirror whisper?
Yeah, me, too. Still growing.
May we all thrive to live out the words of John Quincy Adams: “If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more, do more and become more, you are a leader.”
