Archery

Mississippi College archers will attempt to carry their spring success into the fall season at the 2023 USA Archery South Central 3-D Collegiate Regionals hosted by Mississippi College at Traceway Park in Clinton.

Top-flight university archers from four states will demonstrate their poise, precision and skill during the 2023 USA Archery South Central 3-D Collegiate Regionals at Traceway Park in Clinton on Saturday.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you