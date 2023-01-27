Ashley Wicks is a member of Butler Snow business services and Public Finance Group where her practice focuses on public finance, general corporate transactions, and tax issues.
Wicks has over 15 years of experience, she has represented a variety of entities in the $500 million federal new markets tax credit transactions, historic rehabilitation tax credits, and/or renewable energy tax credit transactions. Wicks serves as bond counsel in bond financing transactions; serves as bond counsel to housing authorities in connection tax exempt financing involving low-income housing tax credit.
She received her Bachelor of Art in Business Administration and M.P.A from Jackson State University. She received her Juris Doctorate from Tulane University and her LL.M/Taxation from University of Alabama.
Wicks is a member of the American, National, Magnolia, and Capital Bar Associations, as well as the National Association of Bond Lawyers. She has served in various leadership position, including past President of Magnolia Bar Association and current Treasurer for the Community Foundation for Mississippi, and chaired various committees. Ashley was named in the Top 10 of Ms Business Journal's 2016 Top 50 Under 40 and a Rising Star in tax by the Mid-South Super Lawyers.
Wicks enjoys her Peloton, volunteering, and attending plays, comedy shows and concerts.
