ASSET Engineering, an electrical engineering firm that specializes in power system designs and analysis, has recently hired Lakysha Jordan as the company’s newest Electrical Designer. In this role, she will be responsible for drafting electrical and civil designs, developing new drawings, and implementing revisions to existing AutoCAD drawings per markups provided by the company’s electrical engineers. Currently, she is updating electrical drawings and performing drafting services for Mississippi’s first utility developed standalone photovoltaic and battery energy storage project.
Prior to joining ASSET Engineering, Jordan served as a Design Engineer for a large vehicle assembly plant in Central Mississippi. She has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Industrial Technology (Manufacturing and Design Technology) from Jackson State University, and an Associate’s Degree in Drafting and Design Technology from Hinds Community College. Jordan hails from the Jackson Metro Area where she enjoys extreme couponing, traveling, and spending quality time with her family.
ASSET Engineering is recognized as a specialist in power systems design and construction management firm for utility companies, independent power producers, and large industrial and institutional power users. They provide clients with quality electrical engineering solutions through a focus on innovations in the engineering industry.