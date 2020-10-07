ASSET Engineering has hired Holly Hicks as the company’s newest addition to its continuously expanding team. Hicks will serve as the company’s Marketing Coordinator where she will maintain a strong public relations presence, expand brand awareness, and generate new business for the company. Holly Hicks first joined the ASSET Engineering team as a marketing intern in 2017, where she assisted in public relations, conference preparation, and more.
Prior to ASSET, Holly Hicks served as the Content Specialist at a full-service marketing agency where she managed clients’ social media presence, provided Search Engine Optimization (SEO) services, and served as a copywriter for both digital and collateral pieces. ASSET believes that Holly’s experience and professional drive will make her a meaningful addition to the team. ASSET Engineering is proud to have Holly Hicks return to the company full time.
Holly Hicks earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Integrated Marketing Communications from the University of Mississippi in 2018. In addition to her internship with ASSET, she served as a Community Assistant, held a public affairs internship with the US Army European Command, earned the title of a Luckyday Scholar, and was highly involved in university activities. Holly and her husband live in the Jackson Metro Area, where they enjoy traveling, cooking, and spending time with their friends and families.
