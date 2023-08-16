The American Heart Association recently recognized 2,671 health care organizations in the U.S., including 18 in Mississippi, for improving health outcomes for cardiovascular patients through evidence-based efficient and coordinated care.
The heart association’s Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline programs are hospital-based quality improvement recognition programs that use the latest evidence-based scientific guidelines to save lives and hasten health care recovery times.
Through these programs, the heart association recognizes participating hospitals, clinics and emergency medical services systems for demonstrating a dedication to improving quality care and reducing barriers to prompt treatment, ultimately leading to more lives saved, shorter recovery times and fewer returns to the hospital.
Get With The Guidelines and Mission: Lifeline award categories cover treatment for stroke, high cholesterol, cardiac arrest, heart failure, ST-elevation myocardial infarction heart attack, Type 2 diabetes and atrial fibrillation.
Award levels range from gold-plus to bronze status depending on the number of requirements met for each designation.
Mississippi award recipients include:
— Ochsner Medical Center Hancock in Bay St. Louis (Get With The Guidelines: Silver Plus Achievement).
— Baptist Memorial Hospital, Golden Triangle, in Columbus (Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement and Target: Stroke Honor Roll).
— Delta Health, The Medical Center, in Greenville (NSTEMI: Silver).
— Greenwood Leflore Hospital (Get With The Guidelines: Gold Achievement).
— Memorial Hospital at Gulfport (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite; and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement).
— Singing River Gulfport (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Get With The Guidelines: Silver Plus Achievement; and STEMI: Silver Plus Referring).
— Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite; NSTEMI: Gold; and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement).
— Merit Health Wesley in Hattiesburg (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement; Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll; and Get With The Guidelines: Silver Plus Achievement).
— Mississippi Baptist Medical Center in Jackson (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite; Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement; and Target: Heart Failure Honor Roll).
— St. Dominic Memorial Hospital in Jackson (10-Year Recognition; Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite; and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement).
— University of Mississippi Health Care in Jackson (10-Year Recognition; Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite Plus; and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement).
— Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center in McComb (STEMI: Silver Plus Receiving).
— Ochsner Rush Medical Center in Meridian (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Achievement).
— Merit Health Natchez (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and Get With The Guidelines: Silver Achievement).
— Ocean Springs Hospital (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; NSTEMI: Gold; Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement; and Target: Stroke Honor Roll).
— Singing River Hospital in Pascagoula (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll; STEMI: Gold Receiving; NSTEMI: Gold; and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement).
— Baptist Memorial Hospital, DeSoto, in Southaven (Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll and Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement).
— North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo (Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite; Get With The Guidelines: Gold Plus Achievement; and Get With The Guidelines: Silver Achievement).
For the fourth year, award recipients include health care systems from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., Guam and Puerto Rico. Approximately 13,000 quality improvement awards were earned this year, with many organizations earning more than one award.
Every 40 seconds, someone in the U.S. has a stroke or heart attack, and heart disease and stroke are the No. 1 and No. 5 causes of death in the United States, respectively, according to the heart association’s 2022 Statistical Update. Studies show patients can recover better when providers consistently follow treatment guidelines.
Learn more at usnewsbrandfuse.com/AmericanHeartAssociation/2023/MS/.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.