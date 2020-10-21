Atlas Greek Down South and the City of Clinton announce their first stand-alone restaurant at the old Fuzzy’s location, 732 Clinton Pkwy. Atlas Greek Down South anticipates a mid-November 2020 opening.
Relocating from Cultivation Food Hall in Jackson, this will be Atlas’s first stand alone restaurant. Atlas Greek Down South is famous for its blend of Greek and southern dishes that feature Greek staples such as gyros, hummus plates, and salads, each with a Southern twist. Unique to the menu are their Atlas fries; crispy potato spiral on a stick with a side feta comeback.
The new location will strive to continue the tradition of serving the freshest and tastiest Southern-style Greek platters. The restaurant will consist of a full functioning bar. Atlas Greek Down South will bring new jobs and first of its kind Greek concept to Clinton.
Chad Segrest is a veteran in the restaurant industry in the Jackson metro area for close to eleven years.
In the works for several months, Atlas Greek Down South was recruited to Clinton by Economic Development Director Gabriel Prado and Mayor Phil Fisher. According to Segrest, Mayor Phil Fisher and Gabriel Prado were important advocates in the recruitment to make this new restaurant a reality.