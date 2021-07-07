Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE: ATO) announced that John McDill has been promoted to senior vice president of utility operations, effective October 1. In his new role, McDill will be responsible for the operations of Atmos Energy’s six utility divisions in eight states, as well as gas supply.
McDill is a native of the Jackson, Miss. area and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in petroleum engineering from Mississippi State University. He joined Atmos Energy 34 years ago, working first as an engineer trainee in Jackson and later as Jackson district manager. McDill was then promoted to vice president of operations for the southern region of Atmos Energy’s Mississippi Division and served in that role for 10 years before ascending to corporate vice president of pipeline safety in 2012.
“John has broad experience in safety, engineering, and operations and currently serves as vice president of pipeline safety. He will lead our utility divisions and gas supply team with the same passion and focus on safety and reliability that today supports our vision of being the safest provider of natural gas services,” said Kevin Akers, president and CEO of Atmos Energy Corporation.
McDill’s experience and expertise are widely valued across the industry – he serves as chair of the Pipeline Safety Council for the Southern Gas Association and on the board of directors for ONE Future, a voluntary alliance of leading companies across the natural gas supply chain focused on technology and policy solutions to drive continual improvement in the reduction of methane emissions.
McDill will succeed David Park who announced his intention to step down from his position effective October 1 to pursue graduate work and ministry full-time. “David has dedicated more than 27 years to Atmos Energy. Our senior leadership team and all 4,700 employees are indebted to his passion for our vision and the communities that we serve. We are grateful for his service and now offer our full support and friendship as he leaves the company to answer this important call to serve,” added Akers.