One of the most popular summer recreation spots in the greater Jackson area, the Sunset Marine 43 located on the Ross Barnett Reservoir in Brandon, has undergone a major transformation from the time it was purchased by attorney Jeff Webb in 2013.
“It was in awful shape,” Webb said. “There were about 50 dilapidated mobile homes on the property along with 17 abandoned houseboats that I had to remove. It has been quite a lot of work for ten years to get it turned around. But it has turned around so we have been pleased with it.”
He attributes a lot of the success to Patty Ingram, the manager of the property who has been there since day one. Webb keeps busy with his law practice.
“I’m not on site all the time as I am a small-town attorney,” Webb said. “We have good help that keeps everything running today. My son, Wesley Webb, has helped as well. It is a long-term venture and investment. It is really a great area.”
One of the newest, well-received amenities is a restaurant, Sunset Grill Rez, which opened in the old boat shop the first of the year.
“The restaurant is doing really well,” Webb said. “We are really happy with that. Brandi Allgood is the manager of the restaurant. We are right on the water, and changed out the wall so it is all glass with a view of the water. We have bands several days a week.”
The property now includes 137 RV pads with 20 more pads under construction and 128 boat slips. There are two swimming pools, and four cabins for rent that are on the water. There is a store on the water with fuel.
“We work to have everything nice as we can,” Webb said. “We stay pretty full with the RV park. Sometimes we have a waiting list. Boat slips are in high demand, particularly the newest pier with 24 slips. It is already full. If you have a boat that you are able to leave at a slip, it is so convenient. It really spoils you. You can go out at 4 p.m., stay a few hours, and not have to mess with getting it in and out of the water on a trailer. People really enjoy having their own slip.”
Two former docks were completely demolished, one new dock was built about six years ago and another aluminum floating pier was finished just two months ago. There are two additional older boat docks in use where improvements are planned in the near future.
In addition to good crappie and bass fishing on that lake, Webb said some people enjoy just riding. Water skiing is also popular, as is jet skiing.
“It is pretty scenic out there,” he said. “People find it a relaxing place to be. It is just a nice spot.”
Their concrete RV pads measure 20 x 60 feet and all roads are paved. They have nightly, monthly and long-term rates available but Webb advises making reservations early as they fill up fast.
“We are pet friendly to friendly pets,” states the Sunset Marine 43 website. “We offer picnic tables at each site. We have a bathhouse, laundry and a store w/fuel dock on the water.”
Don’t have your own RV? Sunset Marine offers nightly, weekly and monthly rates for campers that have all the amenities of home including a washer, a dryer, a full kitchen with full size refrigerator and a stove. Campers are fully furnished with dishes, pots, pans and coffee pot and one king-size bed.
Sunset Marine 43 also offers dry dock storage and consignment sales of boats.
Webb, who used to restore boats, has found it rewarding to turn a safety hazard into something that many people can now enjoy.
The area around Sunset Marine 43 is starting to grow, mostly residential. Webb said there is a good school district in the area that is attracting people to buy homes in the area.
