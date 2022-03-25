Attracting and retaining employees is undeniably crucial to the success of a business. Three of Mississippi's premier employers shared a few of their employee policies for reaching those goals.
MGM Resorts Southeast Operations, which includes Beau Rivage Casino Resort in Biloxi and Gold Strike Casino Resort in Tunica, uses their presence on social media and in the communities to showcase the company's culture and values to attract candidates.
“We use social media and community outreach methods for all audiences,” says Regional Director of Talent Acquisition Kimberly Pelaez. “Since the COVID pandemic, we have seen a shift in candidates looking to change careers and a shift of priorities. As an organization, we highlight our competitive benefits packages, growth opportunities, and global presence to differentiate MGM from other organizations.”
Citing the role technology now plays in hiring practices, Pelaez said, “Technology allows us to promote our job opportunities to passive candidates more effectively and in real time to individuals who may not otherwise have been looking for a job or career in our industry. Technology also allows us to promote all roles within the organization outside of Gaming/Hospitality roles that are commonly associated with our industry.”
Peleaz points out some of the reasons MGM has long-tenured employees.
“It is a great company. Employees want to feel valued and that their opinion matters. We strive to provide a culture of recognition, inclusion, and innovation where employees feel heard and that they are contributing to the success of the organization,” she said.
Another large employer, Entergy, works to attract diverse job applicants through its regional college recruiting efforts, relationships with minority professional organizations, and military and veteran recruiting, according to spokesperson Mara Hartmann.
When it comes to reaching young professionals, the company attracts candidates from Entergy sponsored programs in targeted schools.
As for retaining employees, Hartmann said, “Entergy creates value for employees by providing a safe, rewarding, engaging, diverse and inclusive work environment, fair compensation and benefits, and opportunities to advance their careers.”
Entergy recognizes that as the workforce changes, the company must also change.
“In order to attract and retain top talent, we have to be innovative in how we do business and how we cultivate a diverse work culture,” Hartmann said. “Our employees utilize technology to solve problems, demonstrate innovation and initiative, and drive progress within the company and industry to provide benefits to key stakeholders.”
Regions Bank's core of recruitment strategy is the belief that associates deserve more than just a job.
“At Regions, we believe in offering performance-driven professionals a place where they can build their careers,” says spokesperson Jennifer Elmore. “Now, more than ever before, we know people don’t just connect with companies. People connect with people, and that’s why we invest so heavily in associate recruitment and engagement. Building the best team and career development programs are valuable tools that help us grow and nurture a diverse, highly skilled and prepared workforce.”
A strategic approach to recruiting talented associates includes identifying talent by utilizing objective criteria, tools and techniques; assessing for ability and looking to additional skills that more fully reflect how a person will make the organization stronger, Elmore adds.
“We attract the best candidates by demonstrating how Regions’ company culture and learning programs connect associates to personal and professional goals. Through strong relationships with colleges and universities, our team is often on campuses across our footprint to meet with students and provide opportunities to launch a career with Regions,” Elmore said. “We provide internships for prospective associates and encourage them to take an active role in learning about Regions’ culture to see if it’s a right fit for them.”
Elmore says competition for attracting young professionals has increased. “Students are more empowered than ever to demand enhanced wages, flexible work arrangements, and creative benefits. Our strong corporate culture, though, gives us a competitive edge,” she said.
Employees are encouraged to remain with Regions where the corporate values reflect the focus and commitment to their 20,000 associates.
“Our mission is to make life better, and our associates put that mission to work every day serving customers, volunteering with organizations that are meeting important needs and helping push the communities we serve forward.” Elmore said.
“Through continuous reviews of our complete benefits package, we always strive to provide benefits associates need and want. We recently expanded our healthcare programs to include access to telehealth medicine and a more comprehensive wellness program. We’re focused on providing associates with even more personal and professional development opportunities and an environment that offers a sense of belonging where every voice is heard.”
Technology plays an important role in every part of banking, Elmore explains.
“Now, more than ever, people turn to technology for daily life, and our team at Regions consistently explores new technology options, marketing strategies and initiatives to ensure our recruiting function remains competitive in our ever-changing industry,” she said. “We continue to perfect our omnichannel digital recruiting strategy, which focuses on employer branding and an optimized candidate experience. We use various digital and recruiting technology platforms to connect with potential associates. And recently, our team reconstructed and rebranded our internal and external career sites to better attract and retain associates.”