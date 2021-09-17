Auction slated Monday for Jackson warehouse Sep 17, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save There will be an online auction Sept. 20-22 for a 129,327 SF industrial freezer warehouse/distribution facility in Jackson. There will be an online auction Sept. 20-22 for a 129,327 SF industrial freezer warehouse/distribution facility in Jackson.It is centrally located just 0.7 miles from Hawkins Field Airport and 2 miles from Interstate 220 (I-220).The property was built in 1963 and sits on 8.17 acres.For more information, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Warehouse Jackson Distribution Auction Building Industry Sf Property Hawkins Field Airport Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Latest Posts MS Business Journal Local bank introduces new mortgage product to assist LMI borrowers 53 min ago MS Business Journal Kern joins PriorityOne Bank as SVP, Chief Risk Officer 57 min ago MS Business Journal Taylor joins Adams and Reese’s Litigation practice 1 hr ago MS Business Journal Auction slated Monday for Jackson warehouse 1 hr ago MS Business Journal Blowers, mowers and more: American yards quietly go electric 20 hrs ago MS Business Journal US unemployment claims rise after hitting pandemic low 20 hrs ago