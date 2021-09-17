building

There will be an online auction Sept. 20-22 for a 129,327 SF industrial freezer warehouse/distribution facility in Jackson.

It is centrally located just 0.7 miles from Hawkins Field Airport and 2 miles from Interstate 220 (I-220).

The property was built in 1963 and sits on 8.17 acres.

