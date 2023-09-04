With rapidly changing technology affecting all phases of life, the processing of numerical data known as accounting is no exception and is meeting the challenge of remaining relevant.
Will Crawford, a partner with FORVIS in its Jackson office, says that as the eighth-largest CPA firm in the U.S., FORVIS has a generative artificial intelligence task force that meets biweekly to focus on creating a better understanding of these technologies and developments to stay on top of the potential impact to their clients and firm.
“It seems like the possibilities are endless, but there are ethical concerns as it can be used to create deepfakes and spread misinformation,” he said. “To stay relevant, we are piloting generative AI uses through Edge, the innovation lab at FORVIS. These ideas are coming from across the firm and include ideas like using AI for tax research, to read and evaluate 100% of transactions, to read and search for risk language in contracts, etc.”
Joey Fletcher with Harper, Rains, Knight & Co. of Ridgeland says it feels like almost daily they’re seeing new software or concepts introduced to help expedite or enhance their processes.
“The pandemic opened up the possibilities of mobility, and our software solutions are pivoting daily to capture the work environment we now utilize,” he added. “Cloud environments accessible from everywhere are now the norm. Data is the most accessible from our clients that it’s ever been.”
Howard R. Davis is with a firm that knows about changing with the times. He’s a partner with Taylor, Powell & Hartford of Greenwood, founded in 1917.
“Changes in technology have always had a huge impact on the way accountants complete their work,” he said. “The changes have been very helpful and ultimately necessary to enable an accounting practice to operate in today’s business environment.”
For example, Davis says cloud-based file access and storage systems have enabled firms to move away from paper records and the problem of dealing with ever-increasing volumes of paper.
“Others are word processing, research subscriptions available online and search engines built into the software that make tax research much quicker,” he added. “But there are many challenges to be overcome that are created by using technology.”
Crawford points out that certified public accountants will continue to remain relevant as the results of these AI tools need to be investigated with critical-thinking skills, which is why the CPA examination was altered a few years ago to include more of those skills.
“As long as there’s a human element involved — customers, employees, consumers, citizens — and financial decisions need to be made, there will always be a need for CPAs and the critical-thinking skills we provide to the businesses we serve,” he said.
Fletcher feels it’s positive that auditors and accountants are no longer spending time on data entry and validation as software solutions are designed to capture and manipulate this data in real time for staff to use when needed.
“We’ve seen incredible enhancements in optical-character recognition, OCR, from Microsoft Azure, with multiple products available that are ready to assist auditors in matching source documents to data points, remodeling a once arduous exercise,” Fletcher continued. “Artificial intelligence is brimming with possibilities for enhancing our work processes. As a position of trust with our clients, the sheer magnitude of the world’s technological environment makes us as valuable as ever.”
With data everywhere and technology solutions changing daily, Fletcher says having that trusted advisor can provide comfort to those who are overwhelmed.
“Our role in our customers’ lives remains constant. Firms field calls on an assortment of issues, not just financially related,” he said. “Furthermore, firms can utilize the time-saving IT resources to provide more value-added activities to clients. These changes do require firms to stay abreast with new technology, and it can be overwhelming. Having a strong relationship with our IT vendors, participating in CPA societies and more specialized continuing education are pivotal to uncovering new solutions for our engagements.”
