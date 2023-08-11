August issue of the Mississippi Business Journal available now From staff reports Aug 11, 2023 56 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The August issue of the Mississippi Business Journal is now available online and in print.Subscribers can read the e-edition now.This issue includes:— An introductory column from our new managing editor, Joshua Wilson.— A feature on Mississippi’s broadband expansion efforts.— A story on the upcoming Serengeti Springs at the Hattiesburg Zoo water park.— An article on the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum’s upcoming nuclear exhibit.— A profile of SchoolStatus, a Mississippi education technology firm.— An article on the challenges and opportunities facing the state’s credit unions.— A story about Clarksdale resident Tim Lampkin, who has been selected as an Obama Leader.— An article about Ingalls Shipyard and its newest federal contract.— A profile of Jackson-based architectural firm Duvall Decker.— An examination of the new Threads social media platform and ongoing changes at X, formerly known as Twitter.— An article about the new University of Mississippi Medical Center nursing school.— An article about the William Carey University School of Pharmacy and its efforts to solve the shortage in pharmacists.— A story about how coastal Mississippi is leading worldwide blue economy efforts.— The “Our State” feature, which this month focuses on Harrison County.— A feature on north Mississippi’s Stephen Powell, a physician and clothing line founder.The August issue also includes our popular MBJ Lists segment and this year’s “Best Places to Work” honorees.Subscribe to receive the print copy via the U.S. Postal Service each month. Subscribers also receive access to our consistently updated website. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists Facebook Twitter WhatsApp LinkedIn SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Internet Publishing Information Technology Journalism Computer Science Politics Recommended for you Latest Posts Mississippi Business Journal August issue of the Mississippi Business Journal available now 56 min ago Mississippi Business Journal Brandon Presley says he’ll debate Gov. Tate Reeves ‘any place, anytime’ 12 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Taylor Machine Works integrates hydrogen engines into product line 14 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal Heartland Catfish Co. celebrates National Catfish Month with giveaway 16 hrs ago Mississippi Business Journal UM health expert offers tips for avoiding heat-related illnesses 17 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. MBJ Daily E-blast Sign up to receive our Mississippi business briefing each weekday morning, with a special Sunday edition featuring our top stories of the week. MBJ E-Edition Delivery Are you a Mississippi Business Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our monthly e-editions with just a click. The Session Weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts and weekly updates throughout the year, from our state politics team. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up All Newsletters