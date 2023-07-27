STARKVILLE — That nostalgic back-to-school feeling is in the air, and Aug. 1 kicks off a busy month of milestones for prospective Mississippi State University students entering their senior year of high school as well as new and returning MSU students.
Undergraduate students planning to enroll at Mississippi State next summer or fall can apply for university admission beginning Aug. 1 at 8 p.m. during “Hail State @ 8.”
These prospective Bulldogs can learn more at admissions.msstate.edu/hailstate-at8.
They also can connect with their admissions counselor at admissions.msstate.edu/meet-your-counselor or find details on how to apply at admissions.msstate.edu/steps.
For more information, email admit@msstate.edu or call 662-325-2224.
New freshmen and transfers have a variety of fun activities to help them start the school year off right:
New Maroon Camp, Aug. 6-10
A week-long student-led retreat that prepares first-year students for the transition to MSU. They will learn MSU history and traditions, get to know other new students, and learn about campus and how to get involved. Follow @NewMaroonCamp on social media.
MVNU2MSU (Movin’ You to MSU), Aug. 12
MSU’s annual move-in day for students who are not scheduled to move into residence halls earlier due to participation in New Maroon Camp, band, athletics or panhellenic recruitment. For more, visit housing.msstate.edu.
Dawg Days, Aug. 12-20
A variety of activities and events designed to make students feel welcome as they enjoy movie nights, live entertainment, trivia and game nights, free food, giveaways and lots of MSU southern hospitality. For more, visit dawgdays.msstate.edu. Click “view event calendar” or access the Dawg Days schedule through Cowbell Connect.
Student Success Kickoff Carnival, Aug. 15, noon-2 p.m., Old Main Academic Center
Hosted by MSU’s Center for Academic Excellence, all incoming freshmen are invited to pick up their class schedule, meet with an academic representative, and learn about various campus resources and organizations. A free lunch will be provided. Learn more about student resources at studentsuccess.msstate.edu.
First day of classes, Aug. 16
With campus bustling, students can reference map.msstate.edu as they navigate classes.
Fall Convocation, Aug. 22, 6:30 p.m., Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium
Gates open at 5:30 p.m., and shuttles begin at 5 p.m. with a drop-off for students at the Right Field Gate. MSU alumnus Stanley Blackmon, a partner at Bradley law firm, will give the keynote address during this annual event celebrating the new academic year.
Cowbell Yell, Aug. 31, 9 p.m., Scott Field at Davis-Wade Stadium
To celebrate the launch of football season, this pep rally brings together fans as coaches, players, spirit groups, the Famous Maroon Band and special guests gear up the Maroon and White spirit.
Additional campus activities throughout the semester give students multiple options for getting involved, enhancing academic experiences and enjoying entertainment.
Football games, tailgating and Bulldog Bash — Mississippi’s largest free outdoor concert — are among student favorites during the fall, but other chances to engage with the Bulldog family are ongoing.
MSU’s calendar of events, academic calendar and other important dates may be found online at msstate.edu/calendars.
