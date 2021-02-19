BadgePass, Inc., a secure credential management systems headquartered in Ridgeland, recently announced its achievement as a Microsoft Gold-Certified Partner with competencies in Application Development and Application Integration.
Microsoft Gold competency is a recognized mark of earning the highest standards of technology and business performance in Microsoft’s widely recognized partnership program. In being recognized as a Microsoft Gold Partner, BadgePass has demonstrated its best-in-class ability to develop solutions for enterprise platforms,as well as integrate unique applications and solutions into various programs across the Microsoft ecosystem.
As a Gold-Certified partner, BadgePass is able to utilize the latest tools and innovations from Microsoft to provide customers with software solutions that make their credential management processes even more secure and efficient.