Bailey Education Group continues to grow as the company strives to improve the lives of all children. ““Our leadership coaching and academies continue to expand, and we are excited to have Dr. Session on board to meet the needs of school leaders,” announced Pat Ross, Vice President of Operations, Bailey Education Group. “Norman will be a great addition to our leadership coaching team.”
Dr. Session joins Bailey following serving as VP of the Jackson Academic and Technical Center and Rankin campuses of Hinds Community College. Prior to Hinds, he was a principal of Pisgah High School in Rankin County for 13 years. Dr. Session has also served as adjunct professor at Mississippi College, as well as a variety of leadership positions in the K-12 environment.
“I want to help students reach their full potential,” Session commented. “The Bailey Education Group is a leader in the field of school improvement. Improving schools and the lives of children is my passion.”