Rob Mayo has become Relationship Manager at White Construction Co., taking the role previously held by Tracy Bailey, Vice-President of Preconstruction, who spearheaded the firm’s business development efforts for years. Mayo joined WCC in July 2020 with a diverse professional background that has resulted in a network of contacts throughout Mississippi and the Gulf states.
Bailey’s early background as a high school football coach served him well as he matched talent and skills with WCC clients’ construction needs. He has recently served in leadership positions on both the Florida and Mississippi Economic Development boards, Florida Great Northwest, Madison County Economic Development Authority, and various other community service organizations. Bailey’s retirement will allow him and his wife of 40 years, Susan, to spend more time in service to the non-profits they support.