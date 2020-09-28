Baker Donelson has achieved Mansfield Certification status, after completing a 12-month certification program.
The Mansfield Rule Certification measures whether law firms have affirmatively considered women, attorneys of color, LGBTQ+ attorneys, and attorneys with disabilities – at least 30 percent of the candidate pool – for recruitment, governance roles, equity partner promotions, and inclusion in formal pitch presentations to clients. The goal of the Mansfield Rule, which was developed by Diversity Lab, is to boost diversity among law firm leadership by broadening the pool of candidates considered for these roles and opportunities.